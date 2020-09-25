Ripple-Powered Nium Will Help Aspire Issue Virtual Visa Cards Integrated with Google Pay

Latest Cryptocurrency News
Fri, 09/25/2020 - 11:40
Yuri Molchan
Ripple partner, fintech Nium, has joined forces with Singapore-based Aspire to create virtual Visa cards for corporations to make payments via Google Pay
Ripple partner Nium, based in Asia, has inked a collaboration deal with Aspire from Singapore to help it build virtual corporate Visa cards that work via Google Pay, according to The Paypers.

This is not Nium's first collaboration with Visa, but it is an indirect one.

Nium and Aspire to issue Visa-powered virtual cards

The Paypers has reported that Asian companies Nium and Aspire have joined forces to start issuing virtual cards powered by Visa to be used by businesses.

Nium works to enable companies to send and receive payments to and from any spot on the globe and sometimes helps them to create their own payment platforms.

This is one of those cases in which Nium is powering fintech Aspire, providing it with the necessary assistance for the launch of those cards. Aspire already issues payment cards, but this time it has decided to offer its customers virtual cards.

These cards would enable Aspire's customers to make payments via Google Pay using POS terminals that accept Visa. This will help the company go green without having to issue plastic cards.

Nium partners with Visa Direct for payments to Indonesia

As reported by U.Today, prior to this move, Nium closed a partnership deal with Visa Direct in order to allow its customers to conduct payments from Europe to Indonesia.

Nium has a license from the Central Bank of Singapore to facilitate payments.

It is not the first Ripple partner that has struck a similar partnership; prior to Nium, the remittance giant MoneyGram starting doing the same in the U.S.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

