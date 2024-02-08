Ripple CTO Responds to TRON Founder Justin Sun's Story About Vitalik Buterin

Ripple's Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, recently weighed in on the story involving TRON's Justin Sun and Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin. Sun took to X to reflect on his previous role with a cross-border payments company, shedding light on the intertwined paths of these prominent figures within the blockchain industry.

Advertisement

Having previously held a position at Ripple, Sun reminisced about his early days at the cross-border money transfer company, emphasizing how his experience there laid the foundation for his subsequent ventures in the crypto sector. His departure from Ripple marked the beginning of his journey toward establishing the TRON ecosystem, a milestone that significantly influenced the blockchain landscape.

In response to Sun's reflections, Ripple CTO, David Schwartz, offered a nostalgic message, expressing a sense of curiosity about the potential collaboration and innovation that might have arisen had Sun remained with the company. Schwartz subtly hinted at the missed opportunities for partnership, acknowledging Sun's contributions during his tenure at Ripple. Sun reciprocated with an optimistic outlook, affirming the potential for future achievements and collaborations between the two entities.

We will definitely have the opportunity to achieve great things in the future 😄 — H.E. Justin Sun 孙宇晨 (@justinsuntron) February 8, 2024

Alternative story

Meanwhile, Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin's connection with Ripple once again came under scrutiny, particularly in light of a recent reflection on his birthday on Jan. 31. Buterin recalled an unsuccessful attempt to secure an internship at Ripple due to visa complications, which ultimately led to his involvement in founding Ethereum.

However, tensions persist between Ripple, the community and the Ethereum founder. Discord emerged several years ago when he criticized the crypto company following contentious remarks made by one of its cofounders. The ongoing legal dispute with the SEC has further strained relations, with Vitalik suggesting that XRP has forfeited its entitlement to regulatory protection.