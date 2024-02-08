Advertisement
AD

Ripple CTO Responds to TRON Founder Justin Sun's Story About Vitalik Buterin

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
XRP Ledger co-creator responds to TRON founder after story about Vitalik Buterin and Ripple
Thu, 8/02/2024 - 9:07
Ripple CTO Responds to TRON Founder Justin Sun's Story About Vitalik Buterin
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ripple's Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, recently weighed in on the story involving TRON's Justin Sun and Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin. Sun took to X to reflect on his previous role with a cross-border payments company, shedding light on the intertwined paths of these prominent figures within the blockchain industry.

Advertisement

Having previously held a position at Ripple, Sun reminisced about his early days at the cross-border money transfer company, emphasizing how his experience there laid the foundation for his subsequent ventures in the crypto sector. His departure from Ripple marked the beginning of his journey toward establishing the TRON ecosystem, a milestone that significantly influenced the blockchain landscape.

Related
Tron Founder Justin Sun Reflects on Historical Connections With Ripple and Vitalik Buterin

In response to Sun's reflections, Ripple CTO, David Schwartz, offered a nostalgic message, expressing a sense of curiosity about the potential collaboration and innovation that might have arisen had Sun remained with the company. Schwartz subtly hinted at the missed opportunities for partnership, acknowledging Sun's contributions during his tenure at Ripple. Sun reciprocated with an optimistic outlook, affirming the potential for future achievements and collaborations between the two entities.

Alternative story

Meanwhile, Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin's connection with Ripple once again came under scrutiny, particularly in light of a recent reflection on his birthday on Jan. 31. Buterin recalled an unsuccessful attempt to secure an internship at Ripple due to visa complications, which ultimately led to his involvement in founding Ethereum.

Related
Ripple Hack Drama Takes Surprising Turn

However, tensions persist between Ripple, the community and the Ethereum founder. Discord emerged several years ago when he criticized the crypto company following contentious remarks made by one of its cofounders. The ongoing legal dispute with the SEC has further strained relations, with Vitalik suggesting that XRP has forfeited its entitlement to regulatory protection.

#XRP #Ripple News #XRP News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Satoshi Nakamoto 'Appears' on Times Square in New York City
2024/02/08 09:04
Satoshi Nakamoto 'Appears' on Times Square in New York City
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Sounds Alarm Amid Bank Failures, Advocates Bitcoin as Parachute
2024/02/08 09:04
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Sounds Alarm Amid Bank Failures, Advocates Bitcoin as Parachute
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Bitcoin Zeroing in On $45,000 Price Tag
2024/02/08 09:04
Bitcoin Zeroing in On $45,000 Price Tag
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Money20/20 ASIA Unveils Stellar Lineup: Over 120 Speakers and Industry Experts Confirmed
Bitget Lists Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) in Innovation and GameFi Zone
Coinbase-Backed DeSo SocialFi App Focus Raises $75 Million in One Week
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Ripple CTO Responds to TRON Founder Justin Sun's Story About Vitalik Buterin
Satoshi Nakamoto 'Appears' on Times Square in New York City
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Sounds Alarm Amid Bank Failures, Advocates Bitcoin as Parachute
Show all