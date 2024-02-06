Advertisement
Tron Founder Justin Sun Reflects on Historical Connections With Ripple and Vitalik Buterin

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Tue, 6/02/2024 - 13:08
In a recent social media post, Justin Sun, the prominent figure behind the Tron blockchain ecosystem, delved into the intriguing history between himself, Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin and the blockchain-oriented cross-border money transfer company Ripple.

Sun reminisced about his past involvement with Ripple, revealing that he once secured a job at the company and spent a significant amount of time there. Conversely, he noted that Buterin's attempt to participate in Ripple's internship program was thwarted by visa complications, leading him to pursue other opportunities.

This is not the first time the subject of Buterin's interaction with Ripple has surfaced. In a recent essay commemorating his 30th birthday, Buterin recounted his crypto journey, which included an intended internship at Ripple that was disrupted by visa issues. Despite this setback, Buterin's career trajectory eventually led him to cofound Ethereum.

However, tensions seem to be simmering between Ripple, the XRP community and Buterin. A rift emerged in 2020 when Buterin criticized Ripple following controversial remarks by Ripple cofounder Chris Larsen. The ongoing legal dispute between Ripple and the SEC has further strained relations, with Buterin suggesting that XRP's actions jeopardize its right to protection and implicating Ethereum in the process.

On the other hand, Sun's experience at Ripple served as a springboard for his career in the crypto industry. As Ripple's first employee in China, Sun garnered invaluable insights that fueled his entrepreneurial ambitions, ultimately leading to the creation of the Tron ecosystem.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

