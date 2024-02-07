Key Reason Why Ethereum Might Be Classified as Security

Advertisement

Prometheum plans to offer custodial services for Ether, aiming to comply with existing laws and potentially influence regulators to classify Ether as a security. This contrasts with the SEC's current stance on Ethereum.

Prometheum's strategy could lead to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) refining its stance on Ethereum, potentially giving Prometheum a competitive advantage in the marketplace, as reported by Fortune.

A different approach

Prometheum, a new player in the crypto industry, has taken a unique approach to regulation by obtaining approval to operate an alternative trading platform and as a special-purpose broker-dealer for digital asset securities.

This approach marks a departure from the perspectives of major cryptocurrency exchanges such as Coinbase and Kraken, which are advocating for amendments to the prevailing regulatory frameworks.

Prometheum's plan to offer Ether custody services may force the SEC to decide on Ethereum's legal status. While controversial, the move showcases regulatory compliance. Hence, Prometheum's success could redefine industry regulations, providing much-needed clarity.

Gensler's ambiguous stance

The stance of SEC Chair Gary Gensler on this matter has been somewhat enigmatic. In a recent interview, Gensler hinted that Ethereum (ETH) might fall under the category of a security, which marks a shift from his earlier tentative positions on the subject.

Gensler stressed that most cryptocurrencies, excluding Bitcoin, are often developed by entrepreneurs who employ various mechanisms to market their tokens and attract investment, with the expectation of profits derived from the efforts of others.

According to Gensler, this aligns with the characteristics of securities, thus placing them within the regulatory scope of the SEC. This perspective stands in contrast to the views of Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).