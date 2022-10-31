Raoul Pal Expects Ethereum to Greatly Outperform Bitcoin

Mon, 10/31/2022 - 06:24
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Raoul Pal, who predicted that Ethereum would reach $20,000 earlier this year remains extremely bullish on the second-largest cryptocurrency
Raoul Pal Expects Ethereum to Greatly Outperform Bitcoin
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Raoul Pal, co-founder and CEO of Real Vision, remains bullish on Ethereum (ETH), according to a recently posted tweet.   

In fact, he believes that the ETH/BTC ratio might be “the single most bullish asset price chart” right now. 

ETH
Image by @RaoulGMI

At press time, Ether is trading at 0.077 BTC, aiming for a third consecutive day in the green. 

The ETH/BTC pair peaked at 0.085 BTC on Sept. 8. However, it then declined more than 12% in the run-up to the much-hyped “Merge” upgrade, which ended up being a “sell the news” event. 

Ethereum peaked at 0.088 BTC last December after the latest bull run came to a grinding halt. 

It is worth noting that the ETH/BTC pair is still down 50% from its all-time peak of 0.156 that was reached in June 2017. 

Related
DOGE Finally Has Use Case, Says Cardano Founder; Dogecoin Creator Hits Back

Pal’s price predictions should be taken with a huge grain of salt. Last September, he said that the Ether price would hit $20,000 by the end of the year. In November, he doubled down on his bullish call after the price of Ethereum reached the top of the previous cycle. 

Ethereum is currently trading at $1,591 on the Binance exchange after declining 67.36% from its record high.  

Bitcoin recently managed to reclaim the $20,000 level. It is currently trading at $20,575 on the Binance exchange.

#Ethereum Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Will New Binance Launchpool Token HFT Replicate STEPN (GMT) 34,500% Rise?
10/31/2022 - 12:05
Will New Binance Launchpool Token HFT Replicate STEPN (GMT) 34,500% Rise?
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Fear Prevails on Crypto Market as Investors Wait for Halloween Sale, Here's Why
10/31/2022 - 11:55
Fear Prevails on Crypto Market as Investors Wait for Halloween Sale, Here's Why
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Elon Musk Responds to Dogecoin Co-Founder on Twitter, DOGE Price Suddenly Jumps 5%
10/31/2022 - 11:25
Elon Musk Responds to Dogecoin Co-Founder on Twitter, DOGE Price Suddenly Jumps 5%
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide