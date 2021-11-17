lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery

Ether Price Could Soar 300% by End of 2021, Says Raoul Pal

News
Wed, 11/17/2021 - 07:40
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Real Vision founder Raoul Pal believes that Ether could quadruple in value based on his fractal analysis
Ether Price Could Soar 300% by End of 2021, Says Raoul Pal
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent Twitter thread, Real Vision founder Raoul Pal predicts that the price of Ether could surge from 100% to 300% by the end of the year.

The former Goldman Sachs executive believes that ever-higher prices are possible, but nothing is certain.

Pal's prediction is based on a fractal pattern that shows Ether replicating Bitcoin's run in late 2017. He described it as "weird wizardry" last month.

Even though Ether is currently down 14.53% from its record high, Pal is convinced that the second-largest altcoin will soon be back in rally mode.

Related
JPMorgan Names Key Reasons Why Ether Is Superior to Bitcoin
In fact, the former hedge fund manager points to the fact that the aforementioned fractal accurately predicted the recent correction.

In September, Pal forecasted that Ether would hit $20,000 by March 2022.

The second-largest cryptocurrency comprised 70% of his portfolio as of October. Bitcoin has a modest 5% share of his crypto holdings.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu Becomes Largest ERC-20 Holding Among Top 1,000 ETH Wallets
11/17/2021 - 11:01
Shiba Inu Becomes Largest ERC-20 Holding Among Top 1,000 ETH Wallets
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ethereum Exchange Outflows Spike to New ATH, Signal "Buy the Dip" Sentiment
11/17/2021 - 09:55
Ethereum Exchange Outflows Spike to New ATH, Signal "Buy the Dip" Sentiment
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image New SHIB Whale Bought 171 Billion Tokens
11/17/2021 - 08:32
New SHIB Whale Bought 171 Billion Tokens
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan