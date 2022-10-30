DOGE Finally Has Use Case, Says Cardano Founder; Dogecoin Creator Hits Back

Sun, 10/30/2022 - 14:35
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Dogecoin's Billy Markus calls Cardano's Charles Hoskinson hypocrite after his DOGE proposal
DOGE Finally Has Use Case, Says Cardano Founder; Dogecoin Creator Hits Back
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

New "old" hype around Dogecoin caused by DOGE's price increase by over 100% in just a week on the background of Elon Musk's finalization of his Twitter purchase, left no one indifferent. The Cardano founder, Charles Hoskinson, rushed to join the topic and moreover proposed to create a new version of the main memecoin — post-quantum ultrafast DOGE on Cardano.

Related
Dogecoin Should Be Cardano Sidechain, Charles Hoskinson Says

Although 80% of the vote was in favor, not everyone liked Hoskinson's proposal, in particular the creator of Dogecoin, Billy Markus, alias Shibetoshi Nakamoto. According to Markus, the Cardano founder's offer is hypocritical, because he previously hated Dogecoin and even recorded a video in April 2021 where he extremely harshly called DOGE a bubble.

Hoskinson countered that claim by asserting that with Elon Musk's arrival on Twitter, DOGE would get real use and a user base of 200 million people. However, in Dogecoin founder's opinion, that does not change the matter, at least not yet.

DOGE outperforms ADA in market cap top

Against the backdrop of the Cardano and Dogecoin squabbles, it is amusing that DOGE has overtaken ADA in CoinMarketCap's ranking of the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, thanks to the price action of recent days.

However, ADA itself has also risen over the past seven days, and the cryptocurrency closed the week 17% higher than its opening price on Monday. As of now, the gap between the capitalizations of the two projects currently stands at $2.4 billion.

Related
Dogecoin (DOGE) Ahead of Cardano After Explosive Price Performance

#Cardano News #Dogecoin News #Cardano #Dogecoin
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Peter Brandt Claims Dogecoin’s Bear Market Is Over
10/30/2022 - 18:53
Peter Brandt Claims Dogecoin’s Bear Market Is Over
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Says He’s Glad ETFs Are Being Delayed
10/30/2022 - 16:49
Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Says He’s Glad ETFs Are Being Delayed
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Dogecoin Addresses in Profit Rise to 65% as Price Reaches Five-month High
10/30/2022 - 15:39
Dogecoin Addresses in Profit Rise to 65% as Price Reaches Five-month High
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide