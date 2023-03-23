Pooky App Launches Play-to-Earn Game in Mainnet

Pooky, a popular application for prediction markets in sports, joins the global play-to-earn ecosystem as it releases a first-ever gamified betting platform with NFTs as bonuses for daily tournaments.

Pooky app releases play-to-earn game

According to the official announcement shared by the team of Pooky, a sports prediction application, its pioneering play-to-earn game kicks off in mainnet. The game is codeveloped by Alfred Vesligaj (formerly Splinterlands) and Damian Volatino, former head of product for The Sandbox (SAND), a world-leading metaverse game.

This game merges the benefits of Web3 game and prediction applications. While playing, Pookyball NFT holders compete with each other to predict the outcome of football games. The exact sum of rewards is based on the rank and skills of this or that player.

Pooky's game underwent a beta testing campaign: over 7,000 betting enthusiasts made 700,000 predictions. Interest in the game was amplified by global influencers Fiago, RazzHD and Sims2, who reviewed its design and gameplay.

Preparing the much-anticipated release, game developers sold out the first drop of Pooky non-fungible tokens. One thousand Genesis Pookyball NFTs have need distributed between "early birds" accounts in March 2023.

Besides play-to-earn, crypto enthusiasts can compete with each other in a free-to-play mode: it does not require any fees and NFTs to join. As such, Pooky's game is set to introduce crypto gaming to no-coiners.

Prize pools of 500 MATIC per day are live, bigger rewards to come

In play-to-earn mode, gamers will also share additional rewards pools among each other. The minimum size of reward prize pools equals 500 Polygon (MATIC) tokens. This metric will be increased.

Pooky's play-to-earn will be introduced on March 23, 2023. Prizes from rewards pools will be shared among the most successful 50% of players.

Besides exciting gameplay, Pooky will periodically introduce new NFT drops in their official marketplace. The tokens of Pooky game can be traded on the native platform and on third-party markets.