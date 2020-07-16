Piers Morgan Says He’s Not Getting into Bitcoin. Here’s What His “Big Announcement” Was All About

Thu, 07/16/2020 - 14:14
Alex Dovbnya
No, Piers Morgan’s “big announcement” isn't about Bitcoin or quitting Good Morning Britain
Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has confirmed that he’s not going to quit his show or start providing Bitcoin advice in his tongue-in-cheek tweet.

With it, he dispelled multiple rumors and speculations that had begun circulating on social media after the most famous British journalist teased his followers with a “big announcement.”

“No, I’m not Ghislaine Maxwell’s secret husband, nor am I transitioning, providing Bitcoin advice, quitting GMB, going vegan or replacing Jofra Archer in the Test match.”

Morgan shows his hand

The big secret that the 55-year-old withheld from his fans was, in fact, his new book entitled “Wake Up.”

Morgan has penned the new book to expose the dangers of the liberal ideology than he considers to be more dangerous than the global pandemic.

The synopsis of "Wake Up" states that today’s liberalism is "deeply flawed," while making a case for restoring freedom of speech.

"Wake Up is a plea for a return to true liberalism, where freedom of speech is king. Above all, it’s a powerful account of how the world has finally started to wake up, and why it mustn’t go back to sleep again."

There were no endorsements

Back in 2018, Morgan had MoneySavingExpert.com founder Martin Lewis on his show to discuss his legal battle against social media behemoth Facebook.

Morgan revealed that his identity was also used by fraudsters to advertise fake stories about Bitcoin investment and copy popular British tabloids.

Last month, Lewis took major news publications to task for allowing disturbing clickbait headlines that pronounce him dead to appear on their websites.

These advertisements would redirect users to a bogus Daily Mail website that promoted a cryptocurrency scam.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

