Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Peter Schiff Shares Crucial Bitcoin Support Level, Warns About BTC Price Drop

    Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Bitcoin critic and financial analyst has revealed critical BTC support level
    Thu, 25/04/2024 - 10:15
    Peter Schiff Shares Crucial Bitcoin Support Level, Warns About BTC Price Drop
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Analyst Peter Schiff expressed concern for Bitcoin holders. In his latest post on X, he suggested that they should hope that Bitcoin can maintain its price above $60,000 to avoid significant declines. 

    Source: Peter Schiff, X

    He pointed out that while seasoned Bitcoin enthusiasts are accustomed to substantial price drops, newer investors who hold Bitcoin through ETFs may face unexpected challenges if prices decline.

    "Not for long," Shiff replied to a comment, pointing to a BTC price still at $64K.

    Post-halving muddle

    After the passing of the halving event, Bitcoin has been stalling around the $64K-$66K price range. According to IntoTheBlock, Bitcoin is currently striving to establish $66,000 as support, with 1.54 million addresses owning 747,000 BTC at this level. 

    Source: IntoTheBlock

    Related
    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Reacts as Bitcoin Price Stalls Near $66,000

    If successful, the next resistance lies between $69,900 and $71,200. Bitcoin encountered a hurdle near $67,220 after continuous gains and is now trading at $66,120, down 0.12% in the last 24 hours.

    “It’s a failure”

    Peter Schiff has been a long-time critic of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. He recently noted that the cost of a single Bitcoin transaction reached $128. 

    Related
    Peter Schiff Comes Up with New Reason Why Bitcoin Is a Failure

    Shiff believes this makes it impractical for most transactions and undermines its viability as a digital currency. 

    "The cost to actually use Bitcoin as a currency is prohibitively high for almost all transactions. It's a failure," Schiff remarked.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    related image XRP Brutal Reversal: 3 Price Levels to Watch
    2024/04/25 10:11
    XRP Brutal Reversal: 3 Price Levels to Watch
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Big Bullish Rebound Incoming for Shiba Inu (SHIB) in This Metric
    2024/04/25 10:11
    Big Bullish Rebound Incoming for Shiba Inu (SHIB) in This Metric
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Dramatic Reversal
    2024/04/25 10:11
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Dramatic Reversal
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Dubai Defies Nature's Fury: Global AI and Blockchain Shows Shine Through Adverse Weather
    FinTech Funding Continues to Surge as Second Edition of Dubai FinTech Summit Commences
    Blockair Is the Upcoming Blockchain Game to Watch – Here’s Why
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Peter Schiff Shares Crucial Bitcoin Support Level, Warns About BTC Price Drop
    XRP Brutal Reversal: 3 Price Levels to Watch
    Big Bullish Rebound Incoming for Shiba Inu (SHIB) in This Metric
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD