Bitcoin Breaks Major ATH, But It's Not What You Think

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin (BTC), the leading digital asset in the crypto world, has seen its price stuck between $92,000 and $95,000 in the last seven days. Despite this seeming stagnation, Bitcoin has hit an all-time high (ATH) but not in the most common metric tracked.

Advertisement

New record in Bitcoin realized cap

CryptoQuant, an on-chain analytics platform, highlighted the achievement in a post on X. For perspective, Bitcoin Realized Capitalization (BRC) is a metric that values each individual BTC based on the price at which it was last moved or transacted on-chain.

It differs from regular market capitalization, which is the prevailing price multiplied by total supply. BRC is not calculated based on the current market price, which makes it a better reflection of invested value.

Bitcoin’s current Realized Cap has hit $882.2 billion, an all-time high for the asset. This signals that active market participants have invested more money than ever in Bitcoin.

New All-Time Highs in Bitcoin's Realized Capitalization



“Historically, large accumulations of Realized Capitalization have been mostly followed by considerable price increases in Bitcoin.” – By @oro_crypto pic.twitter.com/h1sVVasdwU — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) April 30, 2025

Notably, BRC does not include coins lost to malicious actors or untouched for years. Thus, the uptick reflects renewed confidence in Bitcoin despite the price's reluctance to cross the psychological $100,000 mark.

This development, however, signals a bullish rally ahead, and investors are getting ready for it. Already, there has been a massive surge in Bitcoin’s hot capital .

On-chain fundamentals strengthen bullish case

Historically, an increase in Bitcoin’s Realized Cap suggests accumulation by investors and market participants before a significant price surge.

Hence, even though the price of BTC appears stuck in the $90,000 zone, this buildup signals a possible major move might soon occur. If history repeats itself, the Bitcoin market could see an upward spike in price that could retest the asset’s price ATH.

The volume of money pouring into Bitcoin as an investment raises market participants' hopes, mainly as BRC is a reliable market indicator.