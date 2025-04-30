Advertisement
Advertisement

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: If Bitcoin Crashes to $300, Here’s Choice

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 30/04/2025 - 8:08
    Prominent investor Kiyosaki reveals options community will have should Bitcoin collapse to $300
    Advertisement
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: If Bitcoin Crashes to $300, Here’s Choice
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Robert Kiyosaki, an expert in financial education, also known for his bestselling book “Rich Dad Poor Dad” and others, has published a tweet about the poor state of the global economy, a market crash he predicted, and how it may hit the Bitcoin price.

    He said that at the moment, there is a great fear of unemployment spreading “like a virus across the world.”

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 04/29/2025 - 13:00
    Peter Schiff on Bitcoin's Rally: What's Behind Growth?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: If Bitcoin Crashes to $300, Here’s Choice
    XRP and Dogecoin ETFs to Be Approved This Year, Top Expert Predicts
    Bitcoin Facing Quantum Threat, Analyst Warns
    XRP Can Perform Biggest Breakthrough in 2025, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bull Run Canceled, Ethereum (ETH): Way to $2,000 Open

    Kiyosaki reveals options in case Bitcoin crashes to $300

    Robert Kiyosaki reminded the community about his earlier book, called “Rich Dad’s Prophecy,” where he assumed that “the biggest market crash” would happen and it would lead to “the recession we are in.”

    Advertisement

    This crash could also lead to a “New Great Depression,” he added. But he expressed hope that he and his book were wrong and that nothing of the kind would happen.

    However, Kiyosaki said that crashes can often be “the opportunity of a life time.” He revealed that the great financial crisis of 2008 was such an opportunity for him and many of his friends because “market crashes mean real assets go on sale.”

    Here he mentioned that the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, may also be affected by the market crash, even though many believe BTC to be a safe haven asset and “digital gold.” Kiyosaki insisted that Bitcoin is a “real asset,” and if it crashes to $300 hypothetically, there would be only two choices – “to cry or celebrate.” This is the food-for-thought he gives to his X audience, asking what they would choose if that happened.

    Kiyosaki also stressed the vital importance of being prepared for an unfavorable turn of events not only on the markets but in life overall. Being prepared is much more important than panic, he insists: “I wanted you to be prepared for the global panic….that is beginning…. Now.”

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 04/19/2025 - 07:20
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Stuns With Bitcoin Price Forecast: Over $1 Million
    ByYuri Molchan

    Bitcoin to $1,000,000 by 2035: Kiyosaki

    Earlier this month, financial guru Kiyosaki made an ultra-bullish prediction, saying that he expects Bitcoin to experience a major boost and soar above $1 million by 2035. Also, gold and silver would skyrocket in price to trade at $30,000 per ounce and $3,000 per coin.

    He believes that buying half of Bitcoin or even a fraction of it would be enough to make a person rich. Currently, Bitcoin is changing hands at $94,621, according to CoinMarketCap.

    #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 30, 2025 - 7:57
    XRP and Dogecoin ETFs to Be Approved This Year, Top Expert Predicts
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 30, 2025 - 6:08
    Bitcoin Facing Quantum Threat, Analyst Warns
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Team behind popular Telegram wallet Grindery reveals wallet infra for AI agents
    Common Launches First Privacy Web App with Subsecond Proving Times for Arbitrum and Aleph Zero EVM
    BloFin Surpasses Top Exchange Standards in Performance, Liquidity, and Broker Integration
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Team behind popular Telegram wallet Grindery reveals wallet infra for AI agents
    Common Launches First Privacy Web App with Subsecond Proving Times for Arbitrum and Aleph Zero EVM
    BloFin Surpasses Top Exchange Standards in Performance, Liquidity, and Broker Integration
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: If Bitcoin Crashes to $300, Here’s Choice
    XRP and Dogecoin ETFs to Be Approved This Year, Top Expert Predicts
    Bitcoin Facing Quantum Threat, Analyst Warns
    Show all