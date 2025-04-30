'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: If Bitcoin Crashes to $300, Here’s Choice

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Robert Kiyosaki, an expert in financial education, also known for his bestselling book “Rich Dad Poor Dad” and others, has published a tweet about the poor state of the global economy, a market crash he predicted, and how it may hit the Bitcoin price.

He said that at the moment, there is a great fear of unemployment spreading “like a virus across the world.”

Kiyosaki reveals options in case Bitcoin crashes to $300

Robert Kiyosaki reminded the community about his earlier book, called “Rich Dad’s Prophecy,” where he assumed that “the biggest market crash” would happen and it would lead to “the recession we are in.”

This crash could also lead to a “New Great Depression,” he added. But he expressed hope that he and his book were wrong and that nothing of the kind would happen.

However, Kiyosaki said that crashes can often be “the opportunity of a life time.” He revealed that the great financial crisis of 2008 was such an opportunity for him and many of his friends because “market crashes mean real assets go on sale.”

Here he mentioned that the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, may also be affected by the market crash, even though many believe BTC to be a safe haven asset and “digital gold.” Kiyosaki insisted that Bitcoin is a “real asset,” and if it crashes to $300 hypothetically, there would be only two choices – “to cry or celebrate.” This is the food-for-thought he gives to his X audience, asking what they would choose if that happened.

FEAR of UNPLOYMENT spreads like a virus across the world.



Obviously, this fear is not good for the global economy.



As warned in an earlier book, Rich Dads Prophecy, the biggest market crash, a crash that is leading to the recession we are in…. and possible New Great… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) April 30, 2025

Kiyosaki also stressed the vital importance of being prepared for an unfavorable turn of events not only on the markets but in life overall. Being prepared is much more important than panic, he insists: “I wanted you to be prepared for the global panic….that is beginning…. Now.”

Bitcoin to $1,000,000 by 2035: Kiyosaki

Earlier this month, financial guru Kiyosaki made an ultra-bullish prediction, saying that he expects Bitcoin to experience a major boost and soar above $1 million by 2035. Also, gold and silver would skyrocket in price to trade at $30,000 per ounce and $3,000 per coin.

He believes that buying half of Bitcoin or even a fraction of it would be enough to make a person rich. Currently, Bitcoin is changing hands at $94,621, according to CoinMarketCap.