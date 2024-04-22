Advertisement
AD

    Peter Schiff Comes Up with New Reason Why Bitcoin Is a Failure

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Cryptocurrency critic Peter Schiff has found yet another reason to criticize Bitcoin: the cryptocurrency exorbitant fees
    Mon, 22/04/2024 - 6:46
    Peter Schiff Comes Up with New Reason Why Bitcoin Is a Failure
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Gold bug Peter Schiff has once taken to social media to lambast Bitcoin, calling it "a failure." This time, he took issue with the cryptocurrency's exorbitant fees. 

    Advertisement

    Schiff pointed to the fact that the cost of a single Bitcoin transaction soared to a whopping $128. This prevents the cryptocurrency from functioning as a viable digital currency, according to the market commentator. 

    "The cost to actually use Bitcoin as a currency is prohibitively high for almost all transactions. It's a failure," Shiff said. 

    As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin generated an astonishing $78.3 million in fees on Apr. 20, dwarfing Ethereum's fees. 

    Right after the halvening, miners managed to generate record-breaking revenues surpassing $100 million. 

    The massive uptick in fees was caused by the launch of the Runes protocol, which allows creating fungible tokens on top of Bitcoin. 

    With that being said, it is unclear how sustainable the hype surrounding Runes is. According to data provided by YCharts, the average Bitcoin fee dropped to $34 on Apr. 21. While this is still high, miners might not be able to enjoy such profits for a long time following the halving event. 

    Tokenized gold? 

    Bitcoin has always been touted as a better alternative to gold due to how easy it is to transact it. However, Schiff has noted that the crypto king is currently unusable as a currency since it now takes over an hour to process a Bitcoin transaction. 

    Interestingly enough, Schiff argues that even gold can serve as a better currency if it gets tokenized, showing support for the very technology that underpins Bitcoin. 

    "People aren't using gold as a currency right now. But if they wanted to, gold could be tokenized on a block chain. Transaction time would be almost instantaneous and cost minimal. Gold works much better on a block chain than Bitcoin," he said. 

    #Bitcoin News #Peter Schiff
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Shibarium Faces Temporary Outage: Details
    2024/04/22 07:00
    Shibarium Faces Temporary Outage: Details
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Massive Breakthrough, Enormous 26% Bounce for XRP, Solana Secures $150
    2024/04/22 07:00
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Massive Breakthrough, Enormous 26% Bounce for XRP, Solana Secures $150
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Bitcoin Generates 24 Time More Fees Compared to Ethereum
    2024/04/22 07:00
    Bitcoin Generates 24 Time More Fees Compared to Ethereum
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2024: Fulfilling Vision 2030 - Kingdom Banking's Pinnacle - Transforming Finance for a Thriving Saudi Arabia
    Ready To Fight Lands 1-2 Punch: Mike Tyson Joins as Ambassador, RTF Token Opens for Trading on the 24th
    XVC Tech Announces Strategic Investment in TradeTogether to Enhance Web3 Wealth Management
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Peter Schiff Comes Up with New Reason Why Bitcoin Is a Failure
    Shibarium Faces Temporary Outage: Details
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Massive Breakthrough, Enormous 26% Bounce for XRP, Solana Secures $150
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD