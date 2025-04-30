Advertisement
Advertisement

    98,292,623 XRP Transferred Mysteriously as New Whale Is Born

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 30/04/2025 - 12:32
    Staggering XRP transaction received by new wallet spotted by large on-chain data tracker
    Advertisement
    98,292,623 XRP Transferred Mysteriously as New Whale Is Born
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Prominent blockchain tracker Whale Alert, known for monitoring large cryptocurrency transactions and for sharing their details on its website and social media channels, has spotted a massive XRP transaction worth more than $220,000,000.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 04/28/2025 - 13:52
    $68,722,825 XRP Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange Coinbase
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    98.2 million XRP on move to new wallet

    The aforementioned source of data shared the details of a transfer that carried 98,292,623 XRP. This amount of crypto is equal to $219,121,793. The transaction was initiated by an anonymous wallet to a blockchain address that was just recently activated and contains only two incoming transfers.

    HOT Stories
    Stellar (XLM) Surges 35%: What's Behind It?
    Entirely New Bitcoin Concept Proposed by Michael Saylor
    198,171,864,549 SHIB Stun Major US Exchange Coinbase
    1.5 Trillion PEPE Exits Binance as Crypto Market Trades in Red

    The transaction that carried 98,292,623 XRP was one of them. Therefore, the market is either witnessing an OTC purchase and a new XRP whale emerging, or it is just an old whale rearranging his XRP holdings.

    Advertisement

    On April 28, Whale Alert also spotted a substantial transfer of 29,532,534 XRP coins that stunned the largest U.S.-based crypto exchange, Coinbase. That was the equivalent of $68,722,825.

    However, it proved to be an internal transaction from one Coinbase wallet to another.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 04/30/2025 - 08:08
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: If Bitcoin Crashes to $300, Here’s Choice
    ByYuri Molchan

    SEC puts XRP ETFs on hold 

    As reported by U.Today previously, Bloomberg has dismissed rumors about BlackRock’s ProShares launching its XRP-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) today, April 30. They were meant to be XRP futures ETFs, and the news reports later proved to have been based on an old regulatory filing that was dated April 30.

    Those reports did not receive any official confirmation from ProShares and were dismissed by a Bloomberg analyst. The BlackRock-related fund now expects the SEC regulator to announce a positive decision on May 14.

    The SEC has also delayed a decision on an XRP ETF filed by another major player - Franklin Templeton. It had filed for this product soon after submitting a filing for a Solana ETF in March.

    #XRP #Coinbase #XRP ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 30, 2025 - 13:44
    Stellar (XLM) Surges 35%: What's Behind It?
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 30, 2025 - 13:30
    XRP to $1.78? Bollinger Bands Point to Worrying Pattern
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BYDFi Partners with Ledger to Launch Limited Edition Hardware Wallet, Debuts at TOKEN2049 Dubai
    Team behind popular Telegram wallet Grindery reveals wallet infra for AI agents
    Common Launches First Privacy Web App with Subsecond Proving Times for Arbitrum and Aleph Zero EVM
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BYDFi Partners with Ledger to Launch Limited Edition Hardware Wallet, Debuts at TOKEN2049 Dubai
    Team behind popular Telegram wallet Grindery reveals wallet infra for AI agents
    Common Launches First Privacy Web App with Subsecond Proving Times for Arbitrum and Aleph Zero EVM
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Stellar (XLM) Surges 35%: What's Behind It?
    XRP to $1.78? Bollinger Bands Point to Worrying Pattern
    Entirely New Bitcoin Concept Proposed by Michael Saylor
    Show all