98,292,623 XRP Transferred Mysteriously as New Whale Is Born

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Prominent blockchain tracker Whale Alert, known for monitoring large cryptocurrency transactions and for sharing their details on its website and social media channels, has spotted a massive XRP transaction worth more than $220,000,000.

98.2 million XRP on move to new wallet

The aforementioned source of data shared the details of a transfer that carried 98,292,623 XRP. This amount of crypto is equal to $219,121,793. The transaction was initiated by an anonymous wallet to a blockchain address that was just recently activated and contains only two incoming transfers.

The transaction that carried 98,292,623 XRP was one of them. Therefore, the market is either witnessing an OTC purchase and a new XRP whale emerging, or it is just an old whale rearranging his XRP holdings.

Advertisement

On April 28, Whale Alert also spotted a substantial transfer of 29,532,534 XRP coins that stunned the largest U.S.-based crypto exchange, Coinbase. That was the equivalent of $68,722,825.

However, it proved to be an internal transaction from one Coinbase wallet to another.

SEC puts XRP ETFs on hold

As reported by U.Today previously, Bloomberg has dismissed rumors about BlackRock’s ProShares launching its XRP-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) today, April 30. They were meant to be XRP futures ETFs, and the news reports later proved to have been based on an old regulatory filing that was dated April 30.

Those reports did not receive any official confirmation from ProShares and were dismissed by a Bloomberg analyst. The BlackRock-related fund now expects the SEC regulator to announce a positive decision on May 14.

The SEC has also delayed a decision on an XRP ETF filed by another major player - Franklin Templeton. It had filed for this product soon after submitting a filing for a Solana ETF in March.