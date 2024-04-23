Advertisement
    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Reacts as Bitcoin Price Stalls Near $66,000

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Bitcoin (BTC) paused slightly above $66,000 after encountering hurdle above $67,000 mark
    Tue, 23/04/2024 - 14:38
    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Reacts as Bitcoin Price Stalls Near $66,000
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As Bitcoin grapples with the $67,000 threshold, a price point that has become a battleground for bulls and bears alike, Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy Chairman, interjects a moment of levity into the tense market atmosphere with a tweet, simply stating, "Need a lift?" This remark, while seemingly casual, carries the weight of the current market sentiment and anticipation for its next big move.

    The $67,000 mark is not just another number — it represents a key level that Bitcoin is presently attempting to surpass. A sustained break above this price might usher in a new era of bullish momentum, while failing to do so could result in Bitcoin falling back. 

    According to IntoTheBlock, Bitcoin is aiming to secure $66,000 as support, where 1.54 million addresses bought 747,000 BTC. If successful, the next critical resistance level for BTC would be between $69,900 and $71,200. 

    In the context of BTC price action, BTC paused near $66,000 after encountering a hurdle near $67,220 following days of continuous rising. At the time of writing, BTC was down 0.12% in the last 24 hours to $66,120. 

    Looking ahead, a solid break of the $67,512 level, which coincides with the daily MA 50, might be necessary for the Bitcoin price to forge ahead and escape the $66,000 level. 

    Saylor's statement comes at a time when the markets are looking for guidance. Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted last week that the U.S. economy has yet to see inflation return to the central bank's target, implying that interest rate reductions are unlikely anytime soon.

    Known for his bullish stance on Bitcoin and his company's significant investment in the cryptocurrency, Saylor's "need a lift?" could be seen as a rallying cry for the market to gather its strength and push past the current stagnation.

    #Bitcoin #Michael Saylor #Cryptocurrency influencer
