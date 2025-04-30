Advertisement
Advertisement

    Bitcoin Facing Quantum Threat, Analyst Warns

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 30/04/2025 - 6:08
    Quantum computing could pose a national security threat
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Facing Quantum Threat, Analyst Warns
    Cover image via trello.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Alex Thorn, head of research at Galaxy Digital, has opined that quantum computing is a "bigger threat" than people tend to realize. 

    Advertisement

    Moreover, he claims that the available options to fix it for Bitcoin are worse than people realize. 

    Thorn has clarified that other cryptocurrencies will also be vulnerable to this kind of attack. 

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Facing Quantum Threat, Analyst Warns
    XRP Can Perform Biggest Breakthrough in 2025, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bull Run Canceled, Ethereum (ETH): Way to $2,000 Open
    Stablecoin Legislation to Get Full Senate Vote in May
    Breaking: $1.5 Trillion Giant’s XRP ETF Plan Faces SEC Delay

    "To be clear, the quantum attack to which Bitcoin is vulnerable is one that affects all types of public key cryptography. And all cryptos," he stated. 

    Advertisement

    Thorn has also warned that Bitcoiners will not know when the first Bitcoin attack happens. 

    That said, a potential quantum attack would be a national security issue.

    As reported by U.Today, quantum-related warnings reemerged following the release of Majorana 1, Microsoft's cutting-edge chip that potentially represents a major breakthrough in the field. 

    Last month, well-known cypherpunk Jameson Lopp called for burning quantum-vulnerable cryptocurrencies. 

    #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Apr 30, 2025 - 0:01
    XRP Can Perform Biggest Breakthrough in 2025, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bull Run Canceled, Ethereum (ETH): Way to $2,000 Open
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 29, 2025 - 23:21
    Bitcoin (BTC) Hashrate Surges by Over 9% in 24 Hours: Why?
    News
    ByPaul Adedoyin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Common Launches First Privacy Web App with Subsecond Proving Times for Arbitrum and Aleph Zero EVM
    BloFin Surpasses Top Exchange Standards in Performance, Liquidity, and Broker Integration
    Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, a Solana-Native Stablecoin Built for Transparent Yield
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Common Launches First Privacy Web App with Subsecond Proving Times for Arbitrum and Aleph Zero EVM
    BloFin Surpasses Top Exchange Standards in Performance, Liquidity, and Broker Integration
    Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, a Solana-Native Stablecoin Built for Transparent Yield
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Facing Quantum Threat, Analyst Warns
    XRP Can Perform Biggest Breakthrough in 2025, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bull Run Canceled, Ethereum (ETH): Way to $2,000 Open
    Bitcoin (BTC) Hashrate Surges by Over 9% in 24 Hours: Why?
    Show all