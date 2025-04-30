Bitcoin Facing Quantum Threat, Analyst Warns

Alex Thorn, head of research at Galaxy Digital, has opined that quantum computing is a "bigger threat" than people tend to realize.

Advertisement

Moreover, he claims that the available options to fix it for Bitcoin are worse than people realize.

Thorn has clarified that other cryptocurrencies will also be vulnerable to this kind of attack.

"To be clear, the quantum attack to which Bitcoin is vulnerable is one that affects all types of public key cryptography. And all cryptos," he stated.

Advertisement

Thorn has also warned that Bitcoiners will not know when the first Bitcoin attack happens.

That said, a potential quantum attack would be a national security issue.

As reported by U.Today, quantum-related warnings reemerged following the release of Majorana 1, Microsoft's cutting-edge chip that potentially represents a major breakthrough in the field.

Last month, well-known cypherpunk Jameson Lopp called for burning quantum-vulnerable cryptocurrencies.