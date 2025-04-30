$4,000,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Acquisition: Are Whales Back?

Large Bitcoin (BTC) holders have acquired more than 43,100 BTC over the past two weeks, valued at approximately $4 billion, according to a recent reveal by Ali Martinez.

CryptoQuant's data cited by a prominent analyst shows that the total amount of Bitcoin held by whales - excluding exchanges and mining pools - went up from 3.4982 million BTC on April 13 to 3.5413 million BTC by April 27. The chart shows a steady climb, with a major increase between April 24 and 27. This is one of the most notable two-week growth periods in recent months.

The most contributions to this trend came from Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), which disclosed two major purchases: 6,556 BTC on April 20 for around $555.8 million, and then 15,355 BTC on April 27. These transactions alone added over 21,900 BTC to Strategy's holdings in just 14 days.

BlackRock also emerged as a key buyer, accumulating 11,580 BTC during the same period. These two institutions are responsible for over 75% of the reported whale accumulation, which suggests that most of the growth came from well-known entities.

The timing is interesting. The chart shows that whale balances were steady between April 13 and April 20, and then there was a clear upward trend starting April 21. This lines up pretty closely with the public reporting of these major acquisitions.

While BTC's market price was quietly soaring during this time, the change in wallet balances shows that there was a lot of accumulation during low-volatility conditions.

In common sense, these kinds of moves are long-term plays, not short-term trading. The rapid growth from 3.498 million to 3.541 million BTC - a nearly 1.2% increase in total whale holdings - suggests a coordinated uptick in confidence or strategic reserve-building.

Whether this is a bigger trend or just a one-time thing remains open to speculation. Right now, the data shows one clear trend: whales are buying again.