Bitcoin Is 100% to Pump, Max Keiser Explains Why

Max Keiser, a former financial journalist and currently the Bitcoin advisor to El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele, has once again reaffirmed his bullish BTC stance.

Keiser posted a tweet, saying that he expects the world’s pioneer cryptocurrency to start pumping soon.

Key reason for Bitcoin to pump from Max Keiser

Keiser shared a tweet by X user “Chicken Genius” with more than 216,000 followers. The tweet features a chart that shows “Cumulative total spending since Trump’s inauguration compared with the same periods in 2023 and 2024.”

So far, the chart shows, the level of spending has reached $150 billion, with the commentary: “More was spent in 2025 than in 2024.”

The X user believes that the U.S. Treasury intends to borrow a lot more: “$391 billion higher vs estimates. Total $514 Billion for Q2.”

Based on all this data, “Chicken Genius” concluded: “btc likely to pump front running macro news.” Keiser added his comment when citing this tweet. It was an emoji showing 100%.

Kiyosaki hints that Bitcoin crashing to $300 is good

Robert Kiyosaki, known as an advocate of financial education and the author of the popular book on finance management “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” addressed the community with a warning of the biggest market crash that he expects to come soon.

Kiyosaki referred to a book he published after the aforementioned one, called “Rich Dad’s Prophecy,” in which he predicted a giant crash hitting the global economy. Now, he also noted, massive fear of unemployment is spreading like a virus, which is making things worse for the economy.

However, he pointed out that during crises, all “real assets” go on sale. Kiyosaki revealed that during the huge financial crisis of 2008-2009, he and many of his friends were able to see unique opportunities and got rich. Earlier, Kiyosaki, in his tweets, called real estate, Bitcoin, gold and silver “real assets,” as opposed to stocks, shares, ETFs, etc., even including spot Bitcoin ETFs launched in January 2024.

Hypothetically, Kiyosaki assumed that when real assets go on sale, it is a great chance to buy them cheaply. He said that if Bitcoin hypothetically crashes to $300 per coin, someone will cry and someone will buy. Therefore, he wrote, it is very important to be prepared for crises to happen. It is much better than letting panic run wild.