    Bitcoin Is 100% to Pump, Max Keiser Explains Why

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 30/04/2025 - 11:16
    Bitcoin maximalist Max Keiser expects BTC to pump hard
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Max Keiser, a former financial journalist and currently the Bitcoin advisor to El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele, has once again reaffirmed his bullish BTC stance.

    Keiser posted a tweet, saying that he expects the world’s pioneer cryptocurrency to start pumping soon.

    Key reason for Bitcoin to pump from Max Keiser

    Keiser shared a tweet by X user “Chicken Genius” with more than 216,000 followers. The tweet features a chart that shows “Cumulative total spending since Trump’s inauguration compared with the same periods in 2023 and 2024.”

    So far, the chart shows, the level of spending has reached $150 billion, with the commentary: “More was spent in 2025 than in 2024.”

    The X user believes that the U.S. Treasury intends to borrow a lot more: “$391 billion higher vs estimates. Total $514 Billion for Q2.”

    Based on all this data, “Chicken Genius” concluded: “btc likely to pump front running macro news.” Keiser added his comment when citing this tweet. It was an emoji showing 100%.

    #Max Keiser #Bitcoin
