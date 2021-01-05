Number of Whales with Over 10,000 BTC Surpasses 100: Report

News
Tue, 01/05/2021 - 11:36
article image
Yuri Molchan
Glassnode data shares that the amount of Bitcoin wallets with more than 10,000 BTC has gone above 100
Number of Whales with Over 10,000 BTC Surpasses 100: Report
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Data shared by the Glassnode analytics team has it that now the amount of whales with more than 10,000 Bitcoins has surpassed 100.

More people now hold $313,052,000 in Bitcoin

According to analytics reported by Glassnode, the number of Bitcoin wallets that hold 10,000 BTC ($313,052,000) or more has exceeded 100.

BTC
Image via Twitter

Besides, the number of new Bitcoin wallets (1-day MA) has hit a two-year high, now totaling 26,261.542.

The previous two-year peak was noted by analysts on Dec. 1, 2020.

As reported by U.Today previously, when BlockStream CEO Adam Back was asked how much BTC is needed for its owner to become a whale, he stated that 100 BTC is enough.

Related Bitcoin Hater Nouriel Roubini Explains BTC 15% Fall Below $29,000
Related
Bitcoin Hater Nouriel Roubini Explains BTC 15% Fall Below $29,000

Bitcoin recovers to the $31,000 zone

Since Saturday, Jan. 2, the flagship cryptocurrency has been on a roller coaster. It surpassed the $30,000 level and reached a new all-time high of $34,608 on Jan. 3, then suddenly dropped 16 percent on Monday, Jan. 4, with $190 million worth of Bitcoin futures liquidated on Binance.

By now, the king crypto has recovered and is changing hands at $31,415 per coin.

Meanwhile, more financial institutions are entering BTC. As covered by U.Today, SkyBridge Capital has launched a $310 million Bitcoin fund.

BTC
Image via Twitter

Peter Schiff admitted Bitcoin reached the top of the market

On Jan. 4, vocal Bitcoin hater and faithful gold bug Peter Schiff took to his Twitter page to admit that Bitcoin had reached the top of the market.

This was his reaction to a respectable media outlet with a 123-year history, The Financial Times, featuring Bitcoin's rise above the $30,000 line.

That was all he said, however, without clarifying his tweet. It seems, though, that the Euro Pacific Capital CEO has not changed his stance on Bitcoin.

#Bitcoin News#Bitcoin wallet
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image One Bitcoin Now Worth 198,214 Bananas, 15 Ounces of Gold, Will This Tempt Mark Cuban to Get BTC?
News
12/30/2020 - 14:51

One Bitcoin Now Worth 198,214 Bananas, 15 Ounces of Gold, Will This Tempt Mark Cuban to Get BTC?

Yuri Molchan
article image Grayscale Reaches $20 Billion Worth of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Other Cryptocurrencies
News
01/01/2021 - 06:58

Grayscale Reaches $20 Billion Worth of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Other Cryptocurrencies

Alex Dovbnya
article image Bitcoin's Rally to $30,000 Featured on Front Page of Financial Times
News
01/04/2021 - 06:13

Bitcoin's Rally to $30,000 Featured on Front Page of Financial Times

Alex Dovbnya