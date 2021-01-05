Number of Whales with Over 10,000 BTC Surpasses 100: Report

Glassnode data shares that the amount of Bitcoin wallets with more than 10,000 BTC has gone above 100

Data shared by the Glassnode analytics team has it that now the amount of whales with more than 10,000 Bitcoins has surpassed 100.

More people now hold $313,052,000 in Bitcoin

According to analytics reported by Glassnode, the number of Bitcoin wallets that hold 10,000 BTC ($313,052,000) or more has exceeded 100.

Image via Twitter

Besides, the number of new Bitcoin wallets (1-day MA) has hit a two-year high, now totaling 26,261.542.

The previous two-year peak was noted by analysts on Dec. 1, 2020.

As reported by U.Today previously, when BlockStream CEO Adam Back was asked how much BTC is needed for its owner to become a whale, he stated that 100 BTC is enough.

Bitcoin recovers to the $31,000 zone

Since Saturday, Jan. 2, the flagship cryptocurrency has been on a roller coaster. It surpassed the $30,000 level and reached a new all-time high of $34,608 on Jan. 3, then suddenly dropped 16 percent on Monday, Jan. 4, with $190 million worth of Bitcoin futures liquidated on Binance.

By now, the king crypto has recovered and is changing hands at $31,415 per coin.

Meanwhile, more financial institutions are entering BTC. As covered by U.Today, SkyBridge Capital has launched a $310 million Bitcoin fund.

Image via Twitter

Peter Schiff admitted Bitcoin reached the top of the market

On Jan. 4, vocal Bitcoin hater and faithful gold bug Peter Schiff took to his Twitter page to admit that Bitcoin had reached the top of the market.

This was his reaction to a respectable media outlet with a 123-year history, The Financial Times, featuring Bitcoin's rise above the $30,000 line.

That was all he said, however, without clarifying his tweet. It seems, though, that the Euro Pacific Capital CEO has not changed his stance on Bitcoin.