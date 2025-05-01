Advertisement
Advertisement

    DOGE Rebounds With 6% Surge, Beats ETH and XRP

    By Caroline Amosun
    Thu, 1/05/2025 - 21:35
    Dogecoin emerges as one of the top gainers for today
    Advertisement
    DOGE Rebounds With 6% Surge, Beats ETH and XRP
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    After several days of declining trajectory, Dogecoin (DOGE) is gradually showing a positive reversal in its price trends while flipping major altcoins like Ethereum and XRP in daily gains, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement

    On May 1, 2025, DOGE has traded around $0.1810, a notable increase of 5.89% over the last 24 hours. With the leading memecoin trading mostly sideways during the last seven days, this upside momentum did not reflect in its trading volume which reflects a notable decline of 11.01% over the last day.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    While this bullish momentum has extended across the broad crypto market with leading cryptocurrencies rebounding above previous resistance levels, Dogecoin has witnessed the highest surge among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: Saylor's Strategy Reports $5.8B Bitcoin Gain in Q1, Announces $84B Plan
    XRP Rebounds With 4.98% April Rally After Three-Month Losses
    Billionaire Draper Predicts Bitcoin Price Could Surge to Infinity
    Top Satoshi Candidate Didn't Create Bitcoin, Adam Back Claims

    Following the sharp surge stunned by the Dog-themed memecoin today, DOGE stands as a strong contender in the altcoin market, outperforming Ethereum and XRP in daily gains over the last day.

    Advertisement

    Bullish outlook for DOGE

    While DOGE has kicked off to a bullish start in May, it is still uncertain if the leading meme asset will be able to uphold this trend for the rest of the month, preparing it for another breakout above the long-anticipated $0.2 mark.

    One of the major events expected to drive a bullish sentiment for DOGE in May is the buzz around the 21Shares Dogecoin ETF. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 05/01/2025 - 12:42
    Dogecoin (DOGE) to $0.20 Possible If History Repeats Itself
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    While rumors of the Dogecoin ETF approval have already positioned the token for more attention, the official approval of the DOGE-based investment product is expected to spark more interest among retail and institutional investors, leading to increased DOGE demand and massive increase in its market value.

    DOGE’s price movement has shown signs of a potential breakout as it prepares to take charge of the meme coin buzz in the broader cryptocurrency market. Its recent trajectory shows that it is forming lower highs in a movement that appears to be supporting its journey to stabilize above $0.19.

    Earlier this week, DOGE has seen a notable uptick in its trading volume which fuelled the memecoin’s rebound move. If history would repeat itself, a major push in DOGE’s trading volume might fuel further upsurge in the coin’s price and help it sustain its current momentum till it forms higher resistance above $0.2.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 1, 2025 - 21:08
    BREAKING: Saylor's Strategy Reports $5.8B Bitcoin Gain in Q1, Announces $84B Plan
    News
    ByPaul Adedoyin
    News
    May 1, 2025 - 20:46
    XRP Rebounds With 4.98% April Rally After Three-Month Losses
    News
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bitcoin Seoul 2025 to Host Global Industry Leaders for Asia’s Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
    FLOKI and Rice Robotics Launch AI Companion Robot With Token Rewards
    Finnovex Qatar 2025: Building a Digital-First Financial Future: Fintech’s Role in Qatar’s Vision 2030
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bitcoin Seoul 2025 to Host Global Industry Leaders for Asia’s Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
    FLOKI and Rice Robotics Launch AI Companion Robot With Token Rewards
    Finnovex Qatar 2025: Building a Digital-First Financial Future: Fintech’s Role in Qatar’s Vision 2030
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE Rebounds With 6% Surge, Beats ETH and XRP
    BREAKING: Saylor's Strategy Reports $5.8B Bitcoin Gain in Q1, Announces $84B Plan
    XRP Rebounds With 4.98% April Rally After Three-Month Losses
    Show all