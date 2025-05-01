BREAKING: Saylor's Strategy Reports $5.8B Bitcoin Gain in Q1, Announces $84B Plan

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy (MSTR), the business intelligence firm known for its strong Bitcoin (BTC) advocacy, has posted its results for the first quarter of 2025.

The company's latest press release, shared by its executive chairman, Michael Saylor, shows that Strategy recorded a BTC-related gain of $5.8 billion. Still, the company has set more ambitious goals for the remainder of this year.

$MSTR announces BTC Yield of 13.7% and BTC $ Gain of $5.8B year-to-date, doubles capital plan to $42B equity and $42B fixed income to purchase bitcoin, and increases BTC Yield target from 15% to 25% and BTC $ Gain target from $10B to $15B for 2025. https://t.co/LgeMEd6Dr5 — Michael Saylor (@saylor) May 1, 2025

The company's returns on its BTC holdings (known as the BTC yield) are up 13.7% since the start of the year. Strategy continues to make strategic investments in BTC, and the crypto asset's price keeps rising.

Hence, its Bitcoin yield continues to reflect both potential income and capital appreciation from its BTC-related investments.

Strategy doubles down on Bitcoin with $84B investment plan

Meanwhile, the company has also doubled its capital investment plan. It intends to spend $84 billion to continue purchasing BTC. This amount will be split evenly, with $42 billion allocated to fixed income and another $42 billion to fixed equity.

This plan is further proof of the company's confidence in the leading cryptocurrency over the long term. Strategy considers BTC an essential part of its business model and a core treasury reserve asset.

In addition, the firm is increasing its BTC performance targets for 2025. Previously, it aimed for a 15% yield on its BTC holdings. However, that target has now been raised to 25%.

The company has also revised its 2025 goal for BTC-related dollar gains, increasing it from $10 billion to $15 billion. This shift indicates that Strategy expects Bitcoin’s price and strategic value to grow significantly as the year progresses.

The company's executive chairman, Michael Saylor, has been a vocal BTC advocate for the past five years, ever since Strategy adopted the cryptocurrency as a balance sheet asset in place of traditional holdings like cash or bonds, a move dubbed the “Bitcoin standard.”

Since that time, Strategy's stock price has risen at a rapid pace. The company’s early and aggressive BTC accumulation strategy has largely contributed to share returns that have exceeded 3,000% since 2020.

This latest performance report further solidifies Strategy’s status as a leading corporate holder of BTC. It also bolsters the confidence of many crypto enthusiasts and investors in Bitcoin as a viable asset class and long-term store of value.