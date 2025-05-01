Ripple Offered to Buy Circle for $5 Billion, Bitcoin Facing Quantum Threat, Analyst Warns; XRP Rockets 5,438% in Abnormal Liquidations Imbalance in Just One Hour: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

U.Today has prepared a summary of the top three important news over the last day of April, take a look!

Ripple offered to buy Circle for $5 billion; here's what happened

According to the Wednesday Bloomberg report , Ripple made a massive acquisition offer to Circle, proposing to buy the USDC issuer for a sum in the $4-5 billion range. However, Circle, Ripple's key competitor in the stablecoin sector, has rejected the offer, believing it undervalues the company. The offer arrived as Circle prepares for the launch of an initial public offering (IPO) in the U.S. in early April. Despite Circle's rejection, Ripple remains interested in acquiring its main competitor, but the San Francisco-based giant is hesitant about making a new bid. Meanwhile, Circle remains focused on its IPO and chose not to comment on the acquisition rumors. In early April, Ripple announced its $1.25 billion purchase of prime brokerage Hidden Road, marking one of the largest deals in crypto history.

Bitcoin facing quantum threat, analyst warns

In a recent X post , Alex Thorn, head of research at Galaxy Digital, shared his concerns regarding quantum computing. He believes that it poses a "bigger threat" than people realize, adding that the solutions available to fix it for Bitcoin may be inadequate. Thorn clarified that all cryptocurrencies that rely on public key cryptography will also be vulnerable to this kind of attack. "To be clear, the quantum attack to which Bitcoin is vulnerable is one that affects all types of public key cryptography. And all cryptos," he wrote. Additionally, Thorn warned that no one knows when the first quantum hack will happen, and "when it does it will already be too late," highlighting the national security implications of such an event. As reported by U.Today , quantum-related warnings reemerged following the release of Majorana 1, Microsoft's cutting-edge chip that potentially represents a major breakthrough in the field.

XRP rockets 5,438% in abnormal liquidation imbalance in just hour