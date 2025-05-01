Advertisement
Advertisement

    Top Satoshi Candidate Didn't Create Bitcoin, Adam Back Claims

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 1/05/2025 - 18:09
    Adam Back is certain that Hal Finney is not Satoshi
    Advertisement
    Top Satoshi Candidate Didn't Create Bitcoin, Adam Back Claims
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Adam Back, CEO at Blockstream, is convinced that the late cypherpunk Hal Finney is not Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin. 

    Advertisement

    Back pointed to a blog post by Casa CTO Jameson Lopp, which aims to prove that Finney was not the man who started it all. 

    Finney has long been the top Satoshi candidate, but Lopp presented some time-stamped evidence to reject the narrative back in 2023. 

    HOT Stories
    Top Satoshi Candidate Didn't Create Bitcoin, Adam Back Claims
    996,010,000 ADA in 24 Hours: What's Next for Cardano's Price?
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Pumped 355% in May 2021, But Could History Repeat Itself?
    'We Love to See It': Top Trader Issues Big Bitcoin Price Update

    In April 2009, Finney ran a 10-mile race in Santa Barbara while Satoshi was corresponding with former Bitcoin contributor Mike Hearn. Lopp pointed to photographic proof of Finney taking part in the race when the conversation was taking place. 

    Advertisement

    Notably, the emails between Hearn and Satoshi that were published later fully align with the timeline of the race. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 05/01/2025 - 08:55
    Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Over? Inflows Disappearing
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Finney, who famously received the very first Bitcoin transaction, was not able to work starting from mid-2010 due to suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The cypherpunk was originally diagnosed with the debilitating disease in 2009. However, the creator of Bitcoin still maintained a high level of online activity in August 2010. 

    This kind of activity would be virtually impossible since he was barely capable of typing at that point. Meanwhile, Satoshi was contributing code and actively participating in forum discussions, meaning that they had sufficient dexterity and mental focus. 

    Back, of course, insists that he also did not create the original cryptocurrency. The British cryptographer, who was famously cited in the Bitcoin white paper, has also been among the top Satoshi candidates for years. 

    As reported by U.Today, former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao recently suggested that Bitcoin could have been created by an artificial intelligence (AI) from the future.

    #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 1, 2025 - 16:00
    996,010,000 ADA in 24 Hours: What's Next for Cardano's Price?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    May 1, 2025 - 15:57
    Ripple Offered to Buy Circle for $5 Billion, Bitcoin Facing Quantum Threat, Analyst Warns; XRP Rockets 5,438% in Abnormal Liquidations Imbalance in Just One Hour: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    ByValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bitcoin Seoul 2025 to Host Global Industry Leaders for Asia’s Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
    FLOKI and Rice Robotics Launch AI Companion Robot With Token Rewards
    Finnovex Qatar 2025: Building a Digital-First Financial Future: Fintech’s Role in Qatar’s Vision 2030
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bitcoin Seoul 2025 to Host Global Industry Leaders for Asia’s Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
    FLOKI and Rice Robotics Launch AI Companion Robot With Token Rewards
    Finnovex Qatar 2025: Building a Digital-First Financial Future: Fintech’s Role in Qatar’s Vision 2030
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Top Satoshi Candidate Didn't Create Bitcoin, Adam Back Claims
    996,010,000 ADA in 24 Hours: What's Next for Cardano's Price?
    Ripple Offered to Buy Circle for $5 Billion, Bitcoin Facing Quantum Threat, Analyst Warns; XRP Rockets 5,438% in Abnormal Liquidations Imbalance in Just One Hour: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all