Legendary Trader Bollinger Sounds Alarm Over Crypto Scammers

John Bollinger, one of the most prominent traders, has issued a warning about a cryptocurrency scam.

Fraudsters pose as partners of the famous technical analyst in order to gain the trust of potential victims.

Notably, the fraudsters sent counterfeit copies of John Bollinger’s book titled "Bollinger on Bollinger Bands," which was originally published in 2001.

The scammers operate under the name of Diamond Ridge Asset Management, which seems to be a fake company.

After establishing trust, scammers start soliciting money through bogus investment opportunities.

According to Bollinger, one victim lost as much as $60,000 to crypto scammers."

Guy lost 60k. Made me sick! — John Bollinger (@bbands) May 1, 2025

"It is also copyright infringement, but that is another story. Never, never accept solicitations on 'my' behalf!!!!" Bollinger warned.