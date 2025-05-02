Advertisement
Advertisement

    Legendary Trader Bollinger Sounds Alarm Over Crypto Scammers

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 2/05/2025 - 6:01
    The prominent chartist has issued a major crypto warning
    Advertisement
    Legendary Trader Bollinger Sounds Alarm Over Crypto Scammers
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    John Bollinger, one of the most prominent traders, has issued a warning about a cryptocurrency scam. 

    Advertisement

    Fraudsters pose as partners of the famous technical analyst in order to gain the trust of potential victims. 

    Notably, the fraudsters sent counterfeit copies of John Bollinger’s book titled "Bollinger on Bollinger Bands," which was originally published in 2001. 

    HOT Stories
    Legendary Trader Bollinger Sounds Alarm Over Crypto Scammers
    Critical Bitcoin (BTC) Move Incoming, XRP's Volatility Explosion Coming, Is Ethereum's (ETH) Recovery Real Right Now?
    BREAKING: Saylor's Strategy Reports $5.8B Bitcoin Gain in Q1, Announces $84B Plan
    XRP Rebounds With 4.98% April Rally After Three-Month Losses

    The scammers operate under the name of Diamond Ridge Asset Management, which seems to be a fake company. 

    Advertisement

    After establishing trust, scammers start soliciting money through bogus investment opportunities. 

    According to Bollinger, one victim lost as much as $60,000 to crypto scammers."

     "It is also copyright infringement, but that is another story. Never, never accept solicitations on 'my' behalf!!!!" Bollinger warned.

    #John Bollinger #Cryptocurrency Scam
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market Review
    May 2, 2025 - 0:01
    Critical Bitcoin (BTC) Move Incoming, XRP's Volatility Explosion Coming, Is Ethereum's (ETH) Recovery Real Right Now?
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    May 1, 2025 - 21:35
    DOGE Rebounds With 6% Surge, Beats ETH and XRP
    News
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bitcoin Seoul 2025 to Host Global Industry Leaders for Asia’s Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
    FLOKI and Rice Robotics Launch AI Companion Robot With Token Rewards
    Finnovex Qatar 2025: Building a Digital-First Financial Future: Fintech’s Role in Qatar’s Vision 2030
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bitcoin Seoul 2025 to Host Global Industry Leaders for Asia’s Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
    FLOKI and Rice Robotics Launch AI Companion Robot With Token Rewards
    Finnovex Qatar 2025: Building a Digital-First Financial Future: Fintech’s Role in Qatar’s Vision 2030
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Legendary Trader Bollinger Sounds Alarm Over Crypto Scammers
    Critical Bitcoin (BTC) Move Incoming, XRP's Volatility Explosion Coming, Is Ethereum's (ETH) Recovery Real Right Now?
    DOGE Rebounds With 6% Surge, Beats ETH and XRP
    Show all