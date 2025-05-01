XRP Rebounds With 4.98% April Rally After Three-Month Losses

Advertisement

While it has kicked off to a good start in the new month, already accounting for 1.59% profits for May, XRP has also trailed bullishly in the last month after recording decent gains, according to data provided by CryptoRank .

The data shows XRP projecting a 4.98% monthly return for April, marking a decent recovery from the prolonged losses recorded in previous Aprils.

XRP defiles April losing streak

Despite being one of the best-performing months in the history of XRP , April has seen XRP suffer consecutive losses in the past three years.

Historically, April has showcased a mixed but predominantly positive outlook. It has consistently demonstrated a favorable performance for XRP, with an average monthly return of 24.8% across several years.

However, the last three Aprils have witnessed declines in XRP's returns. The years 2022, 2023, and 2024 maintained a recurring downtrend, noting significant losses of 27.8%, 12.4%, and 20.8%, respectively.

As expected by traders who have remained optimistic about XRP’s performance in April 2025, XRP has surged decently by 4.89% over the month. Although the gain is relatively small compared to major predictions, XRP has halted the bearish trend witnessed over the last three years.

XRP price outlook for May

The data also shows that XRP’s rebound in April has marked a notable recovery from the persisting declines experienced in February and March 2025, recording 29.3% and 2.52% losses, respectively.

The buzz around the approval of XRP futures ETFs, increased whale accumulation, and the network’s regulatory clarity with the SEC has fueled a bullish momentum, driving its trading volume above $2.4 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.

After dipping massively to as low as $2.16 recently, XRP has bounced above key resistance levels and is holding strong at $2.2. If the current bullish trend holds, XRP might be up for a major surge in May.

Source: TradingView

As of press time, XRP is trading at $2.22, a decent 1.35% surge in price over the last day. With its market capitalization currently up above $130 billion, XRP ranks as the third-largest cryptocurrency behind Bitcoin and Ethereum.

While XRP’s potential performance in May remains uncertain, bullish sentiments on the asset have continued to rise following increased confidence among retail and institutional investors.