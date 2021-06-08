Mexico Joins Other Latin American Countries in Rush into Crypto

News
Tue, 06/08/2021 - 16:12
article image
Alex Dovbnya
A Mexican lawmaker is going to propose a legal framework for regulating cryptocurrency assets
Mexico Joins Other Latin American Countries in Rush into Crypto
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Mexico has joined a rapidly growing list of Latin American countries that are embracing Bitcoin.

Eduardo Murat Hinojosa, a member of the Mexican legislative branch, says that he will propose a legal framework for cryptocurrency assets in the Chamber of Deputies (the lower house of the country's government).

Hinojosa has donned "laser eyes" on Twitter to showcase his support for the cryptocurrency.

Indira Kempis Martinez, a senator in the Nuevo León region, has also jumped on the bandwagon.

Latin American countries are rushing to adopt Bitcoin after El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele announced his plan to make the cryptocurrency legal tender, a first for any nation-state.
           
Following the example of the small tropical nation, politicians from Paraguay, Panama, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia also jumped on the Bitcoin train.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

