Mexico Joins Other Latin American Countries in Rush into Crypto

Mexico has joined a rapidly growing list of Latin American countries that are embracing Bitcoin.



Eduardo Murat Hinojosa, a member of the Mexican legislative branch, says that he will propose a legal framework for cryptocurrency assets in the Chamber of Deputies (the lower house of the country's government).



Hinojosa has donned "laser eyes" on Twitter to showcase his support for the cryptocurrency.



Indira Kempis Martinez, a senator in the Nuevo León region, has also jumped on the bandwagon.

Latin American countries are rushing to adopt Bitcoin after El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele announced his plan to make the cryptocurrency legal tender, a first for any nation-state.



Following the example of the small tropical nation, politicians from Paraguay, Panama, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia also jumped on the Bitcoin train.