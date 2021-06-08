Billionaire Marc Lasry on Bitcoin: "I Should Have Bought a Lot More"

News
Tue, 06/08/2021 - 14:15
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Marc Lasry does not rule out that Bitcoin could surge to $100,000
Billionaire Marc Lasry on Bitcoin: "I Should Have Bought a Lot More"
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

During his June 8 appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box," billionaire Marc Lasry expressed his regret for not buying more Bitcoin, predicting that the top cryptocurrency will keep moving up if more and more people start using it:

The probability as more and more people keep using Bitcoin is going to keep moving up. It's happened a little bit quicker than I thought it would. I should have bought a lot more.

In July 2018, Lasry—who claimed he had one percent of his net worth in Bitcoin—accurately predicted that the coin would reach $40,000 if it were to become more mainstream. Back then, it was trading at $7,400.

Bitcoin touched $40,000 for the first time on Jan. 7. On April 14, it soared to its current all-time high of $64,895 before retracing all the way back to $30,000.

Related
Donald Trump Claims Bitcoin Is a Scam, Says It Should Be Regulated "Very Very High": Fox Business Interview

Bitcoin at a crossroads

Following Bitcoin's massive correction, Lasry is not sure about where Bitcoin is heading next.

The co-owner of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks claims that Bitcoin could surge to $100,000 or plunge back to $20,000:

Bitball Bitball

I honestly don't know where it's gonna go, but you've got that market. It's there.

As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin revisited the $32,000 level earlier today, with gold bug Peter Schiff forecasting a further slide.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Uniswap (UNI) Tokens Now Available on AAX Exchange (AAB) with 50% Discount
06/08/2021 - 15:50

Uniswap (UNI) Tokens Now Available on AAX Exchange (AAB) with 50% Discount
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Bitcoin Drops to $31K as IRS Boss Asks Congress for Additional Tools for Regulating Cryptocurrencies
06/08/2021 - 15:40

Bitcoin Drops to $31K as IRS Boss Asks Congress for Additional Tools for Regulating Cryptocurrencies
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Billionaire Marc Lasry on Bitcoin: "I Should Have Bought a Lot More"
06/08/2021 - 14:15

Billionaire Marc Lasry on Bitcoin: "I Should Have Bought a Lot More"
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya