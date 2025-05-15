Advertisement
Advertisement

    Coinbase Hack Results in 6% Stock Plunge and Strong Backlash

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 15/05/2025 - 14:59
    Shares of Coinbase are plunging following insider-based data breach
    Advertisement
    Coinbase Hack Results in 6% Stock Plunge and Strong Backlash
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase have plunged by more than 6% after the company disclosed a hack earlier today in an 8-K filing. 

    Advertisement

    As reported by U.Today, Coinbase has revealed that its internal documents and customer account data had been stolen by threat actors.

    They demanded that the exchange shell out $20 million in order to sweep the damning security incident under the rug. However, Coinbase refused to pay the extortionists, choosing to disclose the security incident.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Case Hero? Ripple CEO Praises Lawyer Who Beat SEC
    Coinbase Hack Results in 6% Stock Plunge and Strong Backlash
    Breaking: Coinbase CEO Reacts to $20 Million Bitcoin Ransom and Customer Data Attack
    Coinbase Issues Urgent Notice for Crypto Users: Details

    The data was stolen with the help of rogue overseas employees who had access to the exchange's data. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 05/15/2025 - 13:52
    XRP, DOGE, ADA Holders Warned by Coinbase, 2 Key Price Points for Dogecoin Right Now, 459,040,000,000,000 SHIB Scenario Imminent: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    ByValeria Blokhina

    Coinbase CSO Philip Martin told Fortune that the compromised India-based support engines had been fired. 

    The leak affected less than 1% of the exchange's monthly transacting users. The hackers got their hands on IDs, Social Security records, phone numbers and some other data. Coinbase has stressed that such sensitive information as private keys or passwords has not been stolen by the bad actors.

    Backlash against Coinbase 

    Adam Cochran, a partner at Cinneamhain Ventures, has slammed the exchange for mismanaging the user's private data. He has stressed that government IDs and other sensitive data should not be accessible to rank-and-file customer support agents.

    "I don’t want to hear about what Coinbase is doing to recover funds - I want to hear what they are doing to better deal with private data," Cochran said. 

    Trader Bob Loukas has also stressed that the mislanding of customer data is unacceptable, adding that the company was eventually forced to feign transparency. 

    Many have also opined that the Coinbase hack strengthens the case for decentralized exchanges. 

    Some were also tempted to crack jokes about the quality of Coinbase's customer service. 

    The incident comes just a few days after Coinbase became the first cryptocurrency company to join the widely tracked S&P 500 index.

    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    NEXPACE Launches MapleStory N and NXPC Token, Charting a New Chapter for MapleStory Universe
    GSR Invests in Maverix Securities to Support the Launch of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
    Sportsbet.io launches 1 million USDT giveaway to mark Champions League finale
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    May 5, 2025 - 7:56
    How to Buy Ethereum: Step-by-Step Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    NEXPACE Launches MapleStory N and NXPC Token, Charting a New Chapter for MapleStory Universe
    GSR Invests in Maverix Securities to Support the Launch of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
    Sportsbet.io launches 1 million USDT giveaway to mark Champions League finale
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for May 15
    SHIB Price Prediction for May 15
    Fed's Powell Drops Warning for Markets: What's Crypto in For?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD