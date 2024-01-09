Meme Moguls (MGLS) Tokensale Welcomes Meme Coins Supporters, as Arbitrum (ARB) Price Surges Again

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Arbitrum (ARB) has been on an uptrend ever since December of 2023. This has not stopped, as even during January of 2024, the crypto is showcasing bullish performance. The bulls have control over it and pushed it above the $2 price barrier.

Meme Moguls (MGLS) is heading upwards and could soon reach new heights. With its blockchain ICO, it's seen massive momentum.

Arbitrum (ARB) breaks above $2 level

Arbitrum (ARB) grew in value by 50% from December 2023 to January 2024. In the past week alone, it's up 17%, as the Arbitrum price moved from $1.48 to $2.08. The RSI for the crypto is in the neutral zone, while the 150-day and 50-day EMAs are below the current market price, which is an indication of an uptrend.

This suggests that the Arbitrum crypto is bullish in the short-term, with its next major price target being ast $2.50. With a market cap of $2,240,061,201 and an average trading volume of $904,989,645, it's active on the charts.

Meme Moguls (MGLS) will introduce simulated trading

Meme Moguls (MGLS) will help users learn how to invest and build wealth. It will use the MGLS utility token as an in-game currency and a governance token inside the Meme Moguls ecosystem.

Throughout the platform, people will be able to compete with friends in virtual stock market trading games. In the process, they will learn various investing strategies, discover new investments, and even earn cash prizes and meme rewards.

Every player will start with a balance of $100,000 in virtual cash. Through it, they can create a portfolio and complete challenges. They can then turn their simulated profits into real, cashable returns.

Community members can also set up tournaments, even with their friends, and compete in the game. These can be made for fun, or members can create prize pools with tournament buy-ins.

Moguls World is a Metaverse. Here, each player can mine tokens, join liquidity pools, and stake their tokens for passive income.

Players who contribute their existing tokens to the Meme Moguls staking pool can get rewards based on their share of the pool and the annual returns percentages.

There will be a dedicated Marketplace in which users can buy, sell and swap game items. Users can also complete trading missions and challenges to earn valuable meme assets and rewards.

The project has reached Stage 4 of the presale. A single MGLS token trades for $0.0027 during this stage.