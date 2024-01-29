Meme Moguls (MGLS) Pre-Sale On-Boards Enthusiasts while Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE) Meme Coins Remain Popular Among Enthusiasts

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The blockchain space is volatile, and meme coins such as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are two that have experienced the most rapid shifts in value during the past few years. In this space, all eyes are currently on Bitcoin, as it's the pioneer digital currency that's moving closer to the highly-anticipated halving event in April.

Here, the rewards for mining BTC will get split in half, and this can lead to more scarcity, and potentially increase its value. As a result, most alternative cryptocurrencies can experience a rapid rise as well.

One such project that's getting massive attention is Meme Moguls (MGLS), as its presale recently reached Stage 5. Today, we will go over the price performance for each meme coin to see how far they can rise.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) might reach $0.000015 despite a recent dip

The Bitcoin halving event occurs every four years after a total of 210,000 blocks are mined. This scarcity mechanism is integrated into the protocol, intended to control the coin's inflation and maintain its value throughout the span of time. As a result, it's considered a significant catalyst not only for the price of BTC but for altcoins and meme coins as well.

One of the affected meme coins will be Shiba Inu (SHIB). The cryptocurrency has been trending downwards since the end of December, and the roundtop pattern formed by the crypto indicates a bearish outlook. However, this heavy bearish momentum for the Shiba Inu crypto could soon end, and a new upswing can occur.

During the previous week, the crypto-only dropped by 6.6%. If the Shiba Inu price gains buyer attention, it can kick back up in value and, following the halving event, can potentially reach new heights.

Dogecoin (DOGE) retests 100-day EMA

Dogecoin (DOGE) has showcased a bearish reversal when it's retesting the 100-day EMA. The price trend highlights a critical juncture of the meme coin. Furthermore, the Dogecoin price double-bottom reversal in the weekly charts indicates that buyers are hopeful for a bull run that can result in the recovery of the cryptocurrency.

However, with the intent to undermine the breakout, the recent drop also warns of a potential Dogecoin crypto market-wide correction threat. Despite this, there are community members who are optimistic about its price outlook and project that it can see significant gains during the upcoming trading sessions. During the end of the year, according to the Dogecoin price prediction, it can reach $0.1443 in value.

Meme Moguls (MGLS) introduces innovative approach to the Meme Coin market

Meme Moguls (MGLS) is an upcoming project that can completely reinvent the meme coin market with its unique approach that focuses on content creation, digital entertainment, and simulated trading. Players will be able to access an Exchange Trading Platform alongside a Moguls Casino and Moguls World, all of which are a part of its vast ecosystem.

It also has a native cryptocurrency that's Ethereum-based and will be supported on various platforms following its launch. The MGLS crypto is used for staking and governance, indicating that users can get passive income just by utilizing the vast utility found in this meme-based cryptocurrency.

There’s even a $10,000 giveaway at the end of each presale stage. It operates through Zelay, and to get access, players need to do a few simple tasks. During Stage 5 of the presale, it's trading at $0.0036.

