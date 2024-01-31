Advertisement
Meme Moguls (MGLS) Pre-Sale Might be Garnering Traction in January, 2024 while Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC) Top Altcoins Recover Fast

article image
Guest Author
Meme Moguls (MGLS) token release program attracts new supporters in January
Wed, 31/01/2024 - 13:26
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Contents
Ethereum (ETH) has not recently been a great trade against BTC, and its downtrend will continue unless it can showcase strength. Dogecoin (DOGE) is gearing up for a potential recovery and price rally.

Meme Moguls (MGLS) could soon reach a new growth phase as its presale has picked up significant momentum. 

Supporters of Meme Moguls (MGLS) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

Ethereum (ETH) future bearish according to crypto analyst Rager  

Ethereum (ETH) is experiencing a period of price volatility as its market capitalization is declining. The crypto did increase 41% YTD; however, during the past week, it has been in the red zone. The Ethereum price moved from $2,186 to $2,386 and then retracted back to $2,269, where it found support. 

Crypto analyst Rager on X, with over 199,000 followers, noted how the Ethereum crypto needs to show strength and that the spot ETH delay did not help in this case. The crypto did experience a three-day bounce in early January, according to the analyst, but needs to grow further. 

Dogecoin (DOGE) projected to gain steam

Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price has fallen inside the confines of a long-term ascending parallel channel. The weekly time-frame readings suggest that the Dogecoin price does have the potential to recover as it recently entered the green zone. 

Despite the recent bearish performance, a breakout for the Dogecoin crypto is possible and can result in a pump. Its RSI is at the neutral zone, and the crypto moved from $0.07653 to $0.08415 during the past week. 

Meme Moguls (MGLS) reaches Stage 5 presale  

Meme Moguls (MGLS) is a unique upcoming DeFi project that puts its focus on the community and engages it with a variety of earning opportunities. MGLS is the native crypto behind the ecosystem and can be used as the in-game currency and for governance.

To engage in the process of simulated trading, players will be able to start with $100,000 in virtual currency. They can only use 20% in a single investment, to better simulate real-world investing.

The project is positioned to become a major player in the industry and can retain the attention of players with wealth leaderboards, which serve as motivation for them to remain competitive and win prizes along the way.

Meme Moguls is currently at Stage 5 of its presale as it nearly raised $2 million. 

