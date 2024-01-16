Meme Moguls (MGLS) Pre-Sale Might be Gaining Steam in Mid-January as Chainlink (LINK) Targets New Highs

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Chainlink (LINK) is bullish on the charts and could soon reach new heights based on the latest metrics.

Its bullish momentum is not exclusive as Meme Moguls (MGLS) has also made significant waves with its crypto presale. Today, we will take an in-depth look at the price performance for both altcoins to see how far they can rise.

Chainlink (LINK) Price Soars by 130%

Chainlink (LINK) saw a serious upwing of 130% in the past year, cementing it as one of the largest players in the industry. The Chainlink crypto is currently 14th on the top 100 list with a market cap of $7,919,819,520. Just in the past week alone, the Chainlink price moved from $12.84 to $14.68. The chart pattern for LINK is mildly bullish. This suggests that a sharp rise could be viable soon.

A short-term downfall of the crypto could get absorbed near the $13.50 support as-well. The price did not decline too much and took support at the 50-day EMA. Buyers then became active and succeeded in giving bounce. At present, the bulls are aiming to hold the gains.

Meme Moguls (MGLS) to Feature New Opportunities

Meme Moguls (MGLS) will feature a game that will help users learn how to invest while learning how to build even more wealth. The project is in its crypto ICO phase and has seen massive momentum.

The ecosystem will feature various earning elements, and will enable anyone to engage in simulated trading and investing. By taking this approach, anyone can compete with their friends and utilize new investment methods.

Each player starts with $100,000 in virtual currency. They can then use this balance to create a portfolio. By completing challenges they climb up the leaderboards. They can only use 20% on a single trade, to better simulate real-world investing. Any of the simulated profits can also be turned into real, cashable returns.

Every player can also access Moguls World, a dedicated Metaverse. Through it, anyone will be able to connect, mine tokens, join liquidity pools, and stake their tokens.

There is also a Community Mega Giveaway during Stage 4. Here, ecosystem participants on social media can win up to $10,000 worth of MGLS tokens.

Players can also buy and sell rare NFT characters. These characters do however carry value, as they can enhance trading capabilities and improve trading conditions. The rarer an NFT is, the better conditions a player has, such as leverage and spreads.

Wrapping up

Chainlink is bullish on the charts and has the potential to reach new heights. If bulls regain control of the market, other altcoins can surge as-well.

Meme Moguls is currently undergoing Stage 4 of the presale. A single token is offered at $0.0027.