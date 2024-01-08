Meme Moguls (MGLS) Pre-Sale Enters New Phase Right Now while Chainlink (LINK) and Litecoin (LTC) Top Altcoins Recover Fast

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Chainlink (LINK) and Litecoin (LTC) have showcased drastically different performance. While LINK is up 180% in the past year, LTC has largely remained the same and is hovering around $70. As a result, many traders are now diversifying.

Meme Moguls (MGLS) pre-sale has captured significant attention.

Meme Moguls (MGLS) concludes first pre-sale phases

Meme Moguls (MGLS) will introduce play-to-earn (P2E) elements and will enrich player experiences. The platform will also feature a staking pool for passive income opportunities. It will enable anyone the opportunity to earn as they practice their trading strategies on simulated trading.

This can result in much more confidence and potential ROI for traders.

Every participant can learn about investing and building wealth through this innovative approach.

Those who want to get more of the altcoin can contribute their existing balance towards the Meme Moguls staking pool. MGLS is used as the in-game currency and for governance.

Doing so will enable them to get rewards based on their share of the pool and the annual percentage yield.

Each player can compete with other players and climb up the leaderboard.

The project is currently undergoing its blockchain ICO, which has reached Stage 4. The team has raised over $1.4 million during the presale so far. Here, it trades at just $0.0027.

Chainlink (LINK) Can Rise to $34 Based on Ali Martinez Data

Chainlink (LINK) is showcasing signs of a bull pennant formation and could soon reach new heights. Based on data from crypto analyst Ali Martinez, it can rise in value. The Chainlink altcoin traded between $14.63 and $17.48 during the past week. It's also up 180% in the past year. A breakout above the top trendline, which aligns with resistance around $17.20, could confirm the bull pennant.

The potential Chainlink price prediction is that it can reach $34 by the end of the session. It's important to keep in mind that pennants also resolve bearishly with breakdowns before the support. For the Chainlink crypto, invalidation of its current bullish outlook could result in a drop under $14.20.

Litecoin (LTC) might witness another upsurge, analysts say

Litecoin (LTC) has largely stagnated in value during the past year. However, there is growing optimism among analysts that the Litecoin crypto could surge. It is expected to reach a major bull run in January of 2024. Recent on-chart data suggests that the Litecoin price moved between $71.98 and $77.72 during the past week.

Captain Faibik and The Crypto Titan, two major analysts in the industry, highlighted bullish technical patterns. These could propel the value, and according to their Litecoin price prediction, the crypto can surge by over 200%.

While Chainlink is bullish and Litecoin is fighting to make a mark, Meme Moguls is dominating with its presale. The ecosystem will also comprise Moguls Land, a dedicated Metaverse where anyone can connect and mine tokens. The further up they get, the better rewards they can get, especially once they reach Moguls status. All of these aspects make it one of the most exciting DeFi projects for 2024.

