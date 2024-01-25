Meme Moguls (MGLS) Pre-Sale Attracts Passionate Supporters in January as Solana (SOL), Ethereum (ETH) Reached Critical Levels

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

For the past few weeks, the price of Solana and Ethereum have been facing declining pressure that has pushed both below their support threshold price of $92.39 and $2,509 respectively. Ethereum is still maintaining a positive outlook from a monthly viewpoint.

At the same time, Meme Moguls (MGLS) became increasingly popular as a new-gen meme cryptocurrency.

Solana (SOL) price struggles with pressure

In the past month, Solana has recorded a peak price of above $120 which surfaced on the 26th of December 2023. However, since then, Solana price has been steadily but surely declining over 7.27% in the past week.

While Solana's price declines, there might be a possibility for a sooner comeback as its TVL (trading volume) is steadily maintaining a substantial gaining momentum daily, with a recent 20.72% increase pushing it to $1.2 billion.

Major analyst says Ethereum price may fall to next support price of $2,000

Ali Martinez opined in his X post that, the current Ethereum market analysis suggests that $ETH is within a crucial support range of $2,388 to $2,460. According to him, if this support holds, there is a favorable outlook for upward movement, indicating potential gains.

On the flip side, if Ethereum fails to sustain this level, a pullback towards the next notable support at $2,000 could be anticipated. While Ethereum price has appreciated by 5.56% in the past month, the recent 3.9% decline may attract mixed sentiment that may thwart it.

Meme Moguls (MGLS) enters a new presale stage

