'Maybe I Was Wrong About Cardano' Cybercapital CIO Admits After Saying It Lagged Behind

Justin Bons appears to be changing his tune on his criticism of Cardano

Justin Bons, the founder and CIO of CyberCapital and an outspoken figure in the cryptocurrency community, appears to be changing his tune on his criticism of Cardano.

A lot of people love my critiques until I criticize their favorite project



I might be wrong in some cases, but I suspect in most of those cases, there was a bias involved



Maybe I was wrong about Cardano, but I certainly was not disingenuous, even if you cannot read my mind — Justin Bons (@Justin_Bons) December 22, 2022

He responded to a user who pointed out his disingenuous take on Cardano, stating, "I might be wrong in some cases, but I suspect that in most of those cases, there was a bias involved. Maybe I was wrong about Cardano, but I certainly was not disingenuous, even if you cannot read my mind."

In April of this year, Bons took to Twitter to say that the Cardano network was propped up by false promises and remained outdated and "least capable" among several competitors.

He further criticized Cardano for its "slow and steady" approach, emphasizing that it lagged behind other projects. "If ADA continues to develop at this pace, it will only get even further behind in the future. As the competition is innovating much faster now. It is clear that ADA has gained its prominent position based on the promises of its founder," he wrote.

14/20) I understand that ADA promises major breakthroughs in the future



But in cryptocurrency that is not enough



Considering the terrible track record of ADA



It is fair to evaluate the current track record as a predictor of future progress — Justin Bons (@Justin_Bons) April 24, 2022

Cardano is often reputed for its ''slow and steady'' approach. In response to this view, Cardano builder and IOG CEO Charles Hoskinson often stated that the company's "slow and steady" approach to development has proven to be considerably better in the long term.

The recent events, notably the FTX implosion, has in a way vindicated Cardano. The imploded FTX exchange did not have any spot ADA pair listed, being the only major cryptocurrency without a spot listing.

Cardano is also often criticized for being a "ghost chain." However, recent reports have indicated 1,151 projects are building on the Cardano blockchain. The number of Plutus scripts has risen by 394% since 2021, while native tokens are now over 7.3 million, with minting policies at 66,950.