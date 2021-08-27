Major Bug Hits Ethereum Network, Leading to Chain Split

Fri, 08/27/2021 - 15:23
Alex Dovbnya
A massive bug effectively forked more than half of all the nodes on the Ethereum blockchain earlier today
Major Bug Hits Ethereum Network, Leading to Chain Split
The Ethereum network was hit by a major consensus bug that affected the lion's share of its nodes earlier today.

According to developer Marius van der Wijden, an attacker exploited the vulnerability discovered in older versions of Geth, Ethereum's top software client, that made older nodes split from the network.

Version 1.10.8, called "Hades Gamma," which includes a hotfix to the vulnerability in question, was posted on GitHub earlier this week.

Even though developers were mum about the specifics of the bug in question, the public announcement might have played into the hands of the attacker.

Node operators are being urged to install the patched Geth version as soon as possible.

Only 27% of nodes have adopted the patch at press time.

With that being said, the worst-case scenario has been averted since most miners have already updated to the latest version, meaning that the majority of the hashrate is concentrated on the correct chain. This rules out the possibility of double-spending attacks.

More Than 100,000 ETH Have Been Burned Because of EIP-1559
According to data provided by Ethernodes.org, around 75 percent of all Ethereum nodes rely on Geth. The latest exploit once again shows how dependent the network is on the widely used client.

It is worth noting that popular EVM-compatible chains are also at risk.

The market is unfazed

After an active bug was discovered on the Ethereum network, the Ether price seemed to mostly ignore the mayhem.

At press time, the largest altcoin is up by more than 4% despite facing a chain split.

After all, vulnerabilities are not uncommon on Ethereum. Around the same time last year, 13% of the network's nodes went offline due to a major bug in OpenEthereum's codebase.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

