Polygon (MATIC) Now Supported by Alchemy Development Platform. Why Is It Crucial?

The Alchemy platform for Ethereum-oriented developers has integrated Polygon to advance developer experience for customers

Ethereum developers that use the Alchemy platform can now create their products on rapidly growing scalability solution Polygon (MATIC).

Alchemy integrates Polygon

According to a press release shared with U.Today, Alchemy, a mainstream blockchain development platform for Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem, now supports Polygon.

As of early Q3 2021, Alchemy is utilized by the developers who work on 70 percent of Ethereum-based decentralized applications including games, governance protocols, etc.

With the new integration, Polygon's high-speed, low-cost, and extremely scalable ecosystem is accessible for all developers via the Alchemy dashboard.

Adding Polygon to Alchemy’s toolkit upgrades the accessibility of top-league DeFi protocols like Aave (AAVE), SushiSwap (SUSHI), and Curve Finance (CRV).

"Ethereum (ETH) devs are Polygon (MATIC) devs"

Alchemy-based dApps have processed $22 bln in transactions so far. The platform is utilized by the developers of 99 percent of countries over the globe.

This integration became possible due to holistic compatibility between Polygon (MATIC) and Ethereum (ETH). The Polygon development kit is therefore 100 percent compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine.

As reported by U.Today, Polygon (MATIC) integrated DeFi heavyweight Balancer Protocol (BAL) on July 1, 2021.