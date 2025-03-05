LUKSO Layer-1 Blockchain Replaces Wallets With Universal Profiles

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

LUKSO, the first-ever blockchain for its creators, employs the LUKSO Standard Proposals (LSPs) concept to offer Universal Profiles, an entirely new method of identity verification in the blockchain segment.

LUKSO changes narrative in ID management on blockchain with Universal Profiles

LUKSO, a layer-1 EVM blockchain designed for social, culture and creators, has developed Universal Profiles as its answer to the digital identity challenge. These smart contract-based accounts represent a different approach to identity on the blockchain.

Unlike traditional wallets that primarily focus on storing and transferring assets, Universal Profiles function as comprehensive digital identities that integrate all aspects of a user's online presence. Universal Profiles also eliminate a major blockchain barrier, gas fees. Traditional blockchains require users to pay transaction fees for every action, but LUKSO enables gasless transactions through its built-in relay service. Users currently receive a free monthly quota of gas, making blockchain interactions as frictionless as any traditional app. They provide a single point of control for digital assets, social connections, applications and content, all secured on the blockchain and fully owned by the user.



Universal Profiles are powered by LUKSO Standard Proposals (LSPs), a set of blockchain standards designed to improve security, usability and interoperability in Web3. Unlike traditional externally owned accounts (EOAs), these smart contract-based profiles enable modular identity management, advanced asset standards and permission control.

The profiles are remarkably versatile, capable of representing individuals, brands, communities or even AI agents. Each profile has a human-readable name (like username@1234) instead of a cryptic address, making interactions more intuitive and accessible.

Mini dApps and The Grid: Building ecosystem around identity

Universal Profiles introduced a new model for digital identity, but LUKSO has extended this vision with two complementary technologies: mini dApps and The Grid.

Mini dApps are small, portable applications embedded inside Universal Profiles, functioning like built-in Web3 tools rather than external websites. These lightweight applications can travel with users across platforms, maintaining a consistent state and permissions.

The Grid transforms Universal Profiles into personalized, interactive dashboards where users organize mini dApps and display digital assets easily.

Together, these technologies address the fragmentation issue that has slowed Web3 adoption. As of February 2025, over 29,000 Universal Profiles exist on the LUKSO mainnet, with monthly active users ranging from 1,000 to 4,000, numbers that reflect organic growth and not artificial inflation. The transaction relay service, which enables gasless transactions, has already served over 15,000 unique users, demonstrating real-world adoption of this identity-centric approach.

More integrations for better identity management in Web3

While LUKSO's approach represents one of the more complete solutions out there, more projects are recognizing the need for robust identity systems in Web3. Protocols like Ceramic Network are developing decentralized data networks that allow for portable, user-controlled data across applications.

Similarly, the Lens Protocol has created social graph infrastructure that allows users to own their social connections and content across platforms.

What these solutions share is a recognition that blockchain technology needs to move beyond its financial origins to embrace the multifaceted nature of digital identity. They understand that for Web3 to achieve mainstream adoption, it must offer experiences that feel natural and cohesive to users, not fragmented collections of wallets and applications.

The comparison LUKSO's team makes is particularly apt: if Ethereum is like Linux, powerful but technical, then LUKSO aims to be like macOS, providing the same foundational capabilities but with an experience designed for intuitive human use.

The wallet-centric model that characterized blockchain’s first decade is giving way to a new generation of holistic digital identities. Innovations like LUKSO’s Universal Profiles demonstrate this evolution, blending technical depth with a user-friendly design.

For developers, this shift is both a challenge and an opportunity. It requires rethinking application architecture to place user identity at the center instead of as an afterthought. It means designing systems that prioritize interoperability and portability. Most importantly, it demands creating experiences that feel natural and intuitive to users unfamiliar with blockchain's technical complexities.