    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Headed for Another April Crash?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 27/03/2025 - 12:46
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) price history prediction will surprise bulls
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Headed for Another April Crash?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Almost every year, April sneaks up on Shiba Inu (SHIB) with the same predictable twist. March ends with optimism, gains and a sense of forward momentum. SHIB enthusiasts start talking about the good vibes of Q1, but then - bam - April arrives, and it is as if the coin’s entire attitude shifts. 

    All the good feelings from March suddenly feel like a distant memory, replaced by the usual slump that traders have come to dread.

    Sure, April has a long-term average return of 3.54% as presented by CryptoRank. On paper, that is not too bad. But dig deeper, and you will find something else - a median return of -14.2%. For the past three years, SHIB has suffered some serious losses each time April rolls around, with even the best April landing a 6.41% drop. 

    Article image
    Source: CryptoRank

    Thus, while the long-term averages might tell one story, more recent data tells another - and it is one that cannot be ignored.

    It is strange how little anyone seems to be talking about this consistent slump. Instead, we keep hearing the same old optimistic stories and seeing the same historical patterns, as if what happened with SHIB in April was not so obvious.

    It is almost as if we are all quietly assuming that this time will be different. But what if it is not?

    Maybe it is just the natural rhythm of the market, with institutional money exiting post-Q1, or maybe it is just the nature of crypto cycles. Whatever the reason, the pattern is undeniable. Three years' bounce in April is more than a coincidence.

    However, it is always possible for Shiba Inu to surprise us. April has not been a total disaster for the coin in the past. But after the last three years, can anyone really expect things to turn around this time?

    #SHIB #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction

