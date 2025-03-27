Advertisement
    Another Billion SHIB Suddenly Gets Burned – Shiba Inu Exec Reacts

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 27/03/2025 - 8:10
    Top executive of Shiba Inu team has commented on another huge one-billion SHIB burn
    Another Billion SHIB Suddenly Gets Burned – Shiba Inu Exec Reacts
    The official marketing expert of the SHIB team, known to the community as Lucie, has noticed a gargantuan amount of Shiba Inu meme coins burned in a single transfer about six hours ago. Lucie shared her bullish take on that burn transaction with the SHIB army.

    This was the second one-billion-SHIB burn performed this week by an anonymous whale.

    HOT Stories
    Binance CEO Confirms Commitment to Three Crucial Principles
    XRP: Worst Scenario Just Played Out
    Ripple Execs Join Ghibli-Style Portrait Trend Powered by OpenAI

    SHIB burns soar 57,069% - Lucie comments

    One billion Shiba Inu were transferred to an inferno wallet from a wallet ending in -82e3. Overall, 1,006,913,405 SHIB have been moved out of the circulating supply over the past 24 hours, with 1,000,000,000 SHIB being the biggest burn transaction on that impressive list of 17 burns.

    There were also 2,500,000 and 2,118,557 SHIB chunks burned this time. The total SHIB burn rate has skyrocketed by a whopping 57,069% thanks to it.

    Article image
    Source: Shibburn

    Lucie reacted to the massive SHIB burn by sharing a screenshot from Etherscan that featured that transaction. The marketing lead pointed out that it was exactly the same burn wallet that destroyed 1,000,000,000 earlier this week, now making it 2,000,000,000 SHIB in total. Lucie explained that this whale caught her attention because the same address had burned 700 BONE and LEASH tokens after unstaking them from the ShibaSwap DEX.

    She tweeted, “There was another 1B SHIB burn. Totally same address burned 2B SHIB in a 3-day frame.”

    On March 24, the X account of the CENT meme coin “took credit” for that mammoth one billion SHIB burn, saying that they wanted to burn even more SHIB. Now, it seems, they have done it once again, to the joy of the SHIB team and the SHIB community. One billion SHIB cost $14,410 today.

    SHIB team spotlights SHIB Pay feature

    On March 26, the SHIB team also drew the community’s attention to the new payment feature SHIB Pay, which is part of the SHIB Operating System and was rolled out at the beginning of 2025.

    The tweet issued by the Shibarium Updates X account stated that SHIB Pay makes payments simple for everyone, particularly allowing stores and websites to “accept crypto payments directly—no banks, no middlemen, just pure blockchain.”

    It promises lower transaction fees, fast settlements, greater control and a global reach, meaning anyone can use it for payments regardless of location.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn

