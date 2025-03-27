Another Billion SHIB Suddenly Gets Burned – Shiba Inu Exec Reacts

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The official marketing expert of the SHIB team, known to the community as Lucie, has noticed a gargantuan amount of Shiba Inu meme coins burned in a single transfer about six hours ago. Lucie shared her bullish take on that burn transaction with the SHIB army.

This was the second one-billion-SHIB burn performed this week by an anonymous whale.

SHIB burns soar 57,069% - Lucie comments

One billion Shiba Inu were transferred to an inferno wallet from a wallet ending in -82e3. Overall, 1,006,913,405 SHIB have been moved out of the circulating supply over the past 24 hours, with 1,000,000,000 SHIB being the biggest burn transaction on that impressive list of 17 burns.

There were also 2,500,000 and 2,118,557 SHIB chunks burned this time. The total SHIB burn rate has skyrocketed by a whopping 57,069% thanks to it.

Lucie reacted to the massive SHIB burn by sharing a screenshot from Etherscan that featured that transaction. The marketing lead pointed out that it was exactly the same burn wallet that destroyed 1,000,000,000 earlier this week, now making it 2,000,000,000 SHIB in total. Lucie explained that this whale caught her attention because the same address had burned 700 BONE and LEASH tokens after unstaking them from the ShibaSwap DEX.

She tweeted, "There was another 1B SHIB burn. Totally same address burned 2B SHIB in a 3-day frame."

There was another 1B SHIB burn.

Totally same address burned 2B SHIB in a 3-day frame.



What caught my attention?

The same address also burned 700 BONE and LEASH — unstaked from ShibaSwap.



Shib OG.

♥️ pic.twitter.com/FCvhSis3IS — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) March 27, 2025

On March 24, the X account of the CENT meme coin “took credit” for that mammoth one billion SHIB burn, saying that they wanted to burn even more SHIB. Now, it seems, they have done it once again, to the joy of the SHIB team and the SHIB community. One billion SHIB cost $14,410 today.

SHIB team spotlights SHIB Pay feature

On March 26, the SHIB team also drew the community’s attention to the new payment feature SHIB Pay, which is part of the SHIB Operating System and was rolled out at the beginning of 2025.

SHIB Pay: Making Crypto Payments Simple for Everyone



SHIB Pay is a future feature that will let stores and websites accept crypto payments directly—no banks, no middlemen, just pure blockchain.



Here’s what it brings:



Here's what it brings:

The tweet issued by the Shibarium Updates X account stated that SHIB Pay makes payments simple for everyone, particularly allowing stores and websites to “accept crypto payments directly—no banks, no middlemen, just pure blockchain.”

It promises lower transaction fees, fast settlements, greater control and a global reach, meaning anyone can use it for payments regardless of location.