Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    SHIB Team on Shytoshi's Silence: 'Don't Worry, More Is on the Way'

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 27/03/2025 - 11:15
    Shiba Inu team has again addressed community's concerns about Shytoshi Kusama's silence
    Advertisement
    SHIB Team on Shytoshi's Silence: 'Don't Worry, More Is on the Way'
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The lengthy absence of the mysterious Shiba Inu lead known under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama on the X platform has become a hot topic within the community recently.

    In a recent tweet, a SHIB team member who goes by the name Vet Kusama on social media mentioned the rising concerns of the community about it once again, assuring everyone that everything is going as planned and there is nothing they should worry about.

    Related
    Breaking: GameStop Raising $1.3 Billion to Buy Bitcoin
    Wed, 03/26/2025 - 20:16
    Breaking: GameStop Raising $1.3 Billion to Buy Bitcoin
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Ripple Teams Up With Chipper Cash to Launch Payments in Africa
    Binance CEO Confirms Commitment to Three Crucial Principles
    XRP: Worst Scenario Just Played Out
    Another Billion SHIB Suddenly Gets Burned – Shiba Inu Exec Reacts

    While Shytoshi is offline, "more is on the way" 

    Vet Kusama said that Shytoshi has been offline for a week, even though his last X post came out at the end of February, and the last repost he made on his X page is dated March 7, which everyone can see by visiting @ShytoshiKusama’s X account.

    Advertisement

    Still, Vet Kusama, one of the SHIB team social media admins, assured the community that there is nothing to be concerned about. While Shytoshi remains offline, he hinted, work continues: “Don't worry, more is on the way.” When the boss returns, he said, then “everything will be great.”

    He tagged Shytoshi Kusama and his right hand developer Kaal Dhairya, asking for approval to let him “leak a few things” to the SHIB army. Neither of them responded, however.

    Related
    ‘Where Is Shytoshi?’ - SHIB Team Addresses Community’s Major Concern
    Wed, 03/26/2025 - 09:38
    ‘Where Is Shytoshi?’ - SHIB Team Addresses Community’s Major Concern
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    "Let's have coffee first, Shytoshi Kusama"

    The social media lead of the SHIB team, Lucie, also dropped a hint about Shytoshi Kusama being offline and being busy working on Shibarium ecosystem expansion.

    She commented on a tweet posted by the Shibarium Updates X account associated with the SHIB team. The tweet features a cartoon character with a SHIB’s head running in a cloak, saying “On my way to build the next … …”. In the comments, Lucie tagged Shytoshi Kusama, as if this tweet was about him, and said: “Let’s have coffee first. @ShytoshiKusama.”

    Meanwhile, earlier this week, the aforementioned X account - Shibarium Updates - addressed this rising concern about Shytoshi’s silence, in a post. He said, “Meanwhile, the ecosystem’s expanding, new tech is rolling, and the foundation’s already set.” He hinted that Kusama might just be working his head off at the moment: “Sometimes the quiet ones aren’t gone — they’re just ten steps ahead.”

    #Shytoshi Kusama #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 27, 2025 - 11:42
    Tether (USDT) CEO Makes Epic Crypto Market Prediction: Details
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 27, 2025 - 10:55
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Lost Critical $0.20 Level: What's Next?
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Animoca Brands partners with Soneium by Sony Block Solutions Labs to develop Moca Network’s identity layer and launch San FranTokyo’s anime initiatives on Soneium
    Solpot Emerges as Solana's Premier On-Chain Platform, Distributes Over $400K in Free Rewards
    Traders Fair 2025: Bringing Global Finance to Mexico City
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Animoca Brands partners with Soneium by Sony Block Solutions Labs to develop Moca Network’s identity layer and launch San FranTokyo’s anime initiatives on Soneium
    Solpot Emerges as Solana's Premier On-Chain Platform, Distributes Over $400K in Free Rewards
    Traders Fair 2025: Bringing Global Finance to Mexico City
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Tether (USDT) CEO Makes Epic Crypto Market Prediction: Details
    SHIB Team on Shytoshi's Silence: 'Don't Worry, More Is on the Way'
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Lost Critical $0.20 Level: What's Next?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD