SHIB Team on Shytoshi's Silence: 'Don't Worry, More Is on the Way'

The lengthy absence of the mysterious Shiba Inu lead known under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama on the X platform has become a hot topic within the community recently.

In a recent tweet, a SHIB team member who goes by the name Vet Kusama on social media mentioned the rising concerns of the community about it once again, assuring everyone that everything is going as planned and there is nothing they should worry about.

While Shytoshi is offline, "more is on the way"

Vet Kusama said that Shytoshi has been offline for a week, even though his last X post came out at the end of February, and the last repost he made on his X page is dated March 7, which everyone can see by visiting @ShytoshiKusama’s X account.

Still, Vet Kusama, one of the SHIB team social media admins, assured the community that there is nothing to be concerned about. While Shytoshi remains offline, he hinted, work continues: “Don't worry, more is on the way.” When the boss returns, he said, then “everything will be great.”

. @ShytoshiKusama has been offline for a week. Don't worry, more is on the way. When the silence is broken, “Everything will be great”.



He tagged Shytoshi Kusama and his right hand developer Kaal Dhairya, asking for approval to let him “leak a few things” to the SHIB army. Neither of them responded, however.

"Let's have coffee first, Shytoshi Kusama"

The social media lead of the SHIB team, Lucie, also dropped a hint about Shytoshi Kusama being offline and being busy working on Shibarium ecosystem expansion.

She commented on a tweet posted by the Shibarium Updates X account associated with the SHIB team. The tweet features a cartoon character with a SHIB’s head running in a cloak, saying “On my way to build the next … …”. In the comments, Lucie tagged Shytoshi Kusama, as if this tweet was about him, and said: “Let’s have coffee first. @ShytoshiKusama.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the aforementioned X account - Shibarium Updates - addressed this rising concern about Shytoshi’s silence, in a post. He said, “Meanwhile, the ecosystem’s expanding, new tech is rolling, and the foundation’s already set.” He hinted that Kusama might just be working his head off at the moment: “Sometimes the quiet ones aren’t gone — they’re just ten steps ahead.”