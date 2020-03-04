Back
Breaking: RBI's Crypto Ban Lifted by Indian Supreme Court

How to Hack Bitcoin (BTC) Hash-Rate: Analyst Manual

📰 News
Wed, 03/04/2020 - 11:55
    Vladislav Sopov

    Gaining control over any Proof-of-Work blockchain can be very profitable for an attacker, but at what cost? Regarding Bitcion (BTC), crypto trader PlanB has an answer

Contents

Seasoned stock trader, Simon Ree, asked famous crypto analyst, Plan B (@100trillionUSD), about the nature of the Bitcoin (BTC) hash-rate. This innocent question led to a discussion on attacks on the Bitcoin (BTC) network.

Too expensive for a small nation-state 

Following Mr. Ree's question, another Twitter user asked PlanB whether it's possible to carry out a 'short-term' attack on the Bitcoin (BTC) network in order to hijack all of the miner rewards and send them to the malefactor. According to this ingenious plan, this type of attack could only be repeated once the hash-rate was restored.

PlanB shows how much it costs to hack Bitcoin (BTC) network
PlanB suggested that an attacker would need to be extremely powerful. This attempt would cost a dozen billion U.S. Dollars for the proper hardware supported by an enormous supply of electricity. As per PlanB's calculations, the malefactor would need to operate 10 small nuclear reactors or 'a big fraction of that'.

Fortunately, such an attack wouldn't even be easy for a large nation-state, let alone a small one. 

Still waiting for the quantum computations era?

Another of PlanB's followers suggested a less energy-intensive plan. He outlined that, with quantum computations, any private key can be decrypted in 10 minutes to steal victims' funds. Furthermore, even a classical 51%-attack would be much easier to carry out with next-gen computational gear.

As U.Today previously reported, rapid development in quantum computations may pose a threat to Bitcoin (BTC) cryptography. However, some experts believe this technology may revolutionize the blockchain and boost its adoption.

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

📰 News
Wed, 03/04/2020 - 14:14
    Vladislav Sopov

    While its big brother, Binance, is trying to get out of another 'temporary maintenance', Binance DEX in collaboration with FTX Exchange launches margin trading pairs

Contents

Binance DEX announced that leveraged tokens designed by the FTX Exchange platform will be available against Binance Coins (BNB) as well as against the BUSD stablecoin.

Decentralized exchange, leveraged trading

Eight trading pairs with leveraged tokens based on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), EOS (EOS) and XRP are to be launched on Binance DEX. The first 'bear' and 'bull' contracts will be set against the Binance Coin (BNB), followed by BUSD-settled contracts. 

Margin trading live on Binance DEX
These assets will be live on the Binance Chain as BEP2-versions of leveraged contracts. The first contracts will have 3X leverage. This means that if Bitcoin (BTC) goes up 1% in a day, a BEP2-BULL contract goes up 3%. Otherwise, if Bitcoin (BTC) goes down 2% in a day, a BEP2-BULL contract goes down 6%.   

High profit and high risk

Margin trading options for Binance DEX are provided by FTX, one of the leading leveraged trading platforms. It was launched back in 2019 by Alameda Research, a well-known liquidity provider and market maker.

U.Today reminds that margin trading is a very high-risk option. Assets of this type are subject to unmatched volatility and, thus, may gain or lose large amounts of their value in a single day. 

 

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

