All crypto news for
Here's How Bakkt's Cash-Settled Bitcoin (BTC) Futures Fared in December

📰 News
  Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Bakkt boasts a great start of its cash-settled Bitcoin (BTC) futures but it is yet to hold a candle to CME's numbers

Contents

Bakkt, a subsidiary of Jeffrey Sprecher-owned Intercontinental Exchange Inc., traded 18,946 contracts of its cash-settled Bitcoin futures in December, according to the company’s latest tweet. On Dec. 16, it managed to trade as many as 2,224 contracts, which remains the highest daily volume for the recently launched product. 

Bakkt™ Bitcoin (USD) Cash Settled Futures contract wrapped up December with a total of 18,946 contracts traded, setting a daily volume record of 2,224 contracts on December 16: https://t.co/Zn4xSTBObr pic.twitter.com/y6TTkwgEJz

— ICE (@ICE_Markets) January 12, 2020
image by @ICE_Markets

A promising start for Bakkt's cash-settled futures   

As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin cash-settled monthly futures were rolled out on Dec. 9 at ICE Futures Singapore. Bakkt saw a great demand for the new product right from the get-go with more than 1,250 contracts traded on the first day. 

This is a world of difference compared to the lukewarm reception of Bakkt’s physically-delivered futures whose minuscule first-day trading volume of 71 BTC cast a shadow of doubt on the success of Sprecher’s new venture. 

However, Bakkt’s physical futures soon began to reach new record highs, and their daily volume eventually reached almost $50 mln worth of BTC on Dec. 19. 

Facing off a major competitor 

Bakkt also launched its Bitcoin options simultaneously with its futures contracts, thus taking a page out of its parent company’s playbook and diversifying the list of its products. Today, the ICE-backed crypto exchange will face some serious competition in the growing market niche.

CME Group, the leading futures exchange, is expected to launch its options contracts on Jan. 13. According to Bloomberg, CME sees “high anticipation” for the new CME product. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Original article based on tweet

Ethereum (ETH) Breaking 7-Months Falling Wedge Structure, Crypto Traders Are Bullish

📰 News
  Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    Ethereum has been in a downtrend for a long while, but now, as the developers are implementing new upgrades, traders are getting bullish on ETH

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Contents

Ethereum has been dismissed by many as a market leader, despite its past achievements. Such rivals as Tron and EOS (off-springs of Vitalik Buterin's chain) have been outperforming Ethereum by the number of transactions per second, new user accounts and the number of dApps being developed on them or migrating to them from other chains.

However, now as the community is about to see Ethereum 2.0 implemented and is watching the growth of Ethereum-based DeFi network attentively, traders say that the ETH price has good chances to recover.

‘Breaking out of 7-months Falling Edge structure’

Crypto trader @IamCryptoWolf has recently posted a chart which shows that Ethereum may actually be breaking out of the Falling Wedge formation that has lasted for about 7 months. A Falling Wedge pattern usually shows that the downward movement will reverse soon and now this is what seems to be happening to the second major cryptocurrency.

ETH 1
Image via Twitter

The same trader has recently stated that Ethereum is going to be the ‘investment of this decade’.

A crypto content-maker Omar Bham, who recently suffered from the crypto purge on YouTube, along with other cryptocurrency bloggers, took this statement of @IamCryptoWolf as a basis for a discussion on his Twitter page, urging his followers to speak if they agree or not.

ETH 2
Image via Twitter

‘Bullish on ETH’

Another crypto trader, @livercoin, has also tweeted to support Ethereum, saying that he has got bullish on this asset and is not going to long Bitcoin any more.

ETH 3
Image via Twitter

Ethereum’s milestones expected in the short term

Many are looking up to Ethereum this year since the developers are about to implement the major upgrade dubbed Ethereum 2.0. Besides, the current DeFi system of financial and banking dApps is also based on Ethereum and is getting a tremendous amount of ETH locked in there – over 3 mln ETH by now.

This amount of ETH locked in with DeFi keeps growing.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

