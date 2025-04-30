$4 Billion Bitcoin ETF Inflows Recorded Over 8 Consecutive Days

A recent data shared by top Bloomberg financial analyst James Seyffart showed that the popularity of Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has continued to rise.

The data showed that there have been new investments of almost $4 billion into these ETFs in eight successive trading days.

Updated my Bitcoin ETF Chart pack today on Bloomberg. The ETFs have taken in nearly $4 billion on 8 consecutive days of inflows. Here's what the cumulative flows have looked like over time: pic.twitter.com/euWt9TGjhA — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) April 30, 2025

This massive inflow of funds is proof of increasing interest in Bitcoin as an investment class by traditional investors. It is also proof that these regulated financial products offer easier means of investing in the cryptocurrency market.

Instead of purchasing and holding BTC directly, investors buy shares of a BTC ETF using traditional brokerage accounts. Hence, they can benefit from the crypto asset's price movements in a less complex way.

Investor confidence drives billions into Bitcoin ETFs

Seyffart explained that the updated Bitcoin ETF chart suggests that there's a consistent and huge demand for these investment vehicles. According to the chart, there’s been a notable upward trend in the cumulative flow of funds into these ETFs in recent weeks.

In addition to ease of access and mainstream adoption, the potential for price gains is another factor that could be driving the increased interest in Bitcoin ETFs by retail and institutional investors.

Recent events in the broader crypto market have caused many investors to further believe that the leading cryptocurrency is a digital store of value and a hedge against inflation or volatility in traditional markets.

Many are also convinced that the coin has huge growth potential over the long term. According to the chart shared by Seyffart, the total net flow into these Bitcoin ETFs is about $38.52 billion as of April 28, 2025.

The net flow is the total amount of inflows into these funds after deducting the outflows. The addition of about $4 billion in eight successive trading days is also proof of strong and sustained investor confidence in this cryptocurrency as an asset class.

Usually, these sustained fund inflows into these investment vehicles have a positive effect on BTC’s price. As these ETFs purchase BTC to cope with investor demand for their shares, it leads to increased buying pressure in the market.

However, other factors will also affect BTC's price movements. Earlier today, U.Today reported that popular investment manager Grayscale has launched an ETF for companies that hold Bitcoin.