Goldman Sachs: Crypto Not a Viable Investment, Blockchain May Become Obsolete

News
Mon, 06/14/2021 - 18:25
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Goldman analysts say cryptocurrencies are not a viable investment despite the bank's plan to launch Ether options and futures trading
Goldman Sachs: Crypto Not a Viable Investment, Blockchain May Become Obsolete
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In its June cryptocurrency report entitled “Digital Assets: Beauty Is Not in the Eye of the Beholder,” Goldman Sachs’ Investment Strategy Group—which is responsible for the banking giant’s private wealth management—writes that cryptocurrencies are “not a viable investment” for its clients.      

The group’s analysts point out that greater regulatory oversight is the biggest risk faced by the cryptocurrency ecosystem.   

As reported by U.Today, Gary Gensler, the chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said that investors didn’t have full protections in the crypto market.  

In addition, Goldman notes that tech advances could make blockchain “obsolete” even though it expects the technology to make enterprise operations more efficient and prevent the abuse of personal data.   

Finally, the bank also raised alarm over Bitcoin’s energy consumption, claiming that it could discourage broader adoption.

Related
Central America's Biggest Multilateral Development Bank to Help El Salvador with Bitcoin Implementation

Meeting client demand

Despite a bearish research piece on digital assets, Goldman is further expanding its crypto trading desk by reportedly planning to add Ethereum futures and options.

Bitball Bitball

According to Mathew McDermott, Goldman’s head of digital assets, there is still client demand for trading cryptocurrencies despite a recent rout:  

We’ve actually seen a lot of interest from clients who are eager to trade as they find these levels as a slightly more palatable entry point.   

#Bitcoin News #Ethereum News #Blockchain News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image 99 Percent of Cryptocurrencies Are Overpriced, Says Crypto King Barry Silbert
06/14/2021 - 19:20

99 Percent of Cryptocurrencies Are Overpriced, Says Crypto King Barry Silbert
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Goldman Sachs: Crypto Not a Viable Investment, Blockchain May Become Obsolete
06/14/2021 - 18:25

Goldman Sachs: Crypto Not a Viable Investment, Blockchain May Become Obsolete
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Obscure Cryptocurrency Sees 75,224 Percent Increase in Trading Volume Because of Elon Musk
06/14/2021 - 16:55

Obscure Cryptocurrency Sees 75,224 Percent Increase in Trading Volume Because of Elon Musk
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya