Central America's Biggest Multilateral Development Bank to Help El Salvador with Bitcoin Implementation

The Central American Bank for Economic Integration will provide technical assistance to El Salvador

The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), the largest multilateral development bank in Central America, will assist El Salvador in its endeavor to adopt Bitcoin, President Dante Mossi announced Monday.



It will create a team with El Salvador’s Ministry of Commerce and the Central Reserve Bank of El Salvador that will work

Bitcoin is a really big deal for the El Salvadorans, and we're really proud that they've made us part of this new policy.

According to Mossi, Bitcoin will create “many opportunities” for the tropical nation:

Considering that CABEI has $13.5 billion in assets, its strong support could encourage other nations in Central America to follow El Salvador’s suit.