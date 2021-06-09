SEC Chair Gary Gensler Says There Should Be Federal Regulatory Regime Around Crypto Exchanges

News
Wed, 06/09/2021 - 17:42
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Gary Gensler claims crypto exchanges have to be registered and regulated
SEC Chair Gary Gensler Says There Should Be Federal Regulatory Regime Around Crypto Exchanges
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is doubling down on his call to regulate cryptocurrency exchanges.

During the Global Exchanges & FinTech virtual conference held by Piper Sandler, Gary Gensler called for establishing a federal regulatory regime for them to ensure investor protection:

Crypto assets are largely traded on exchanges, and the public should have investor protection regimes around them. We need a federal regime where they are registered and regulated.

Related
Kraken Will No Longer Offer Margin Trading to Certain U.S. Clients
Back in May, the SEC urged Congress to bring regulatory clarity to cryptocurrency trading platforms while raising concerns over fraud and market manipulation.

In addition, Gensler is considering revamping rules that govern stock trading.

Bitball Bitball

During his latest CNBC interview, he said that crypto assets should have the same protections as equities and commodities: 

Here’s what I’m pretty confident about. Investors don’t have full protections that they have in the equities markets or in the commodity futures markets…Bitcoin and these other cryptocurrencies don’t have these full protections. It’s a speculative asset class.    

#Bitcoin News #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Bitcoin May Actually Be Mined with Volcano Energy in El Salvador
06/09/2021 - 18:05

Bitcoin May Actually Be Mined with Volcano Energy in El Salvador
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image SEC Chair Gary Gensler Says There Should Be Federal Regulatory Regime Around Crypto Exchanges
06/09/2021 - 17:42

SEC Chair Gary Gensler Says There Should Be Federal Regulatory Regime Around Crypto Exchanges

Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Kraken Will No Longer Offer Margin Trading to Certain U.S. Clients
06/09/2021 - 17:05

Kraken Will No Longer Offer Margin Trading to Certain U.S. Clients

Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya