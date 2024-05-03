Advertisement
AD

    Fundstrat's Tom Lee Claims Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hasn't Topped Yet

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Fundstrat co-founder Tom Lee doesn't think that the Bitcoin price has topped
    Fri, 3/05/2024 - 18:35
    Fundstrat's Tom Lee Claims Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hasn't Topped Yet
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Fundstrat co-founder Tom Lee is convinced that the price of Bitcoin has not peaked yet. 

    Advertisement

    "It doesn't mean that it's going to turn around today, but I don't think that this is a top," he said during the latest episode of "Speak Up" with famed American investor Anthony Scaramucci.   

    Lee sees the recent Bitcoin price plunge as a bear trap that could be a good buying opportunity. "I think that we are kind of being fooled by the April turmoil," he added. 

    Related
    Cardano Founder Responds to Michael Saylor's ADA, XRP, ETH Criticism

    The Bitcoin price has surged 5% over the past 24 hours to reclaim the $62,000. This bounce came after the flagship cryptocurrency briefly plunged to the $56,000 level on May 1.  

    As reported by U.Today, Lee predicted that the price of Bitcoin could reach $150,000 in 2024. 

    Bitcoin is down 16.2% since its current all-time high of $73,737. 

    Why Bitcoin will never go to zero 

    Lee says that Bitcoin is "certainly" a breakthrough in technology since it is "the purest form of trust." He argues that Bitcoin has a lot of utility because it is so secure. The fact that people do not buy coffee with Bitcoin at Starbucks does not mean that it is not useful, according to the head of research at Starbucks.  

    The largest cryptocurrency also has a proven history as an asset since it has been around for 15 years. "How many trillion-dollar markets have been around for 15 years and then disappeared? Never happened in history" he asked. 

    Lee is convinced that the price of Bitcoin is not going to go to zero due to the sheer size of the market. Such a scenario would be "unprecedented."

    "There have been many attempts to dismantle Bitcoin…but ultimately financial institutions are starting to gradually realize that it's actually a great solution. That's why BlackRock and others are not supporting it through spot Bitcoin ETFs," he added. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image 1.75 Trillion SHIB Mysteriously Grabbed on Robinhood, Ripple's 800 Million XRP Escrow Lockup Failed to Reboot Price, Peter Schiff Named New Bearish Target for BTC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    2024/05/03 18:41
    1.75 Trillion SHIB Mysteriously Grabbed on Robinhood, Ripple's 800 Million XRP Escrow Lockup Failed to Reboot Price, Peter Schiff Named New Bearish Target for BTC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    related image Cardano Founder Responds to Michael Saylor's ADA, XRP, ETH Criticism
    2024/05/03 18:41
    Cardano Founder Responds to Michael Saylor's ADA, XRP, ETH Criticism
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image 'Ethereum Will be Fine': Solana Cofounder Reacts to Ethereum FUD
    2024/05/03 18:41
    'Ethereum Will be Fine': Solana Cofounder Reacts to Ethereum FUD
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ChainIntellect Launches HAIN Cryptocurrency Presale
    Advanced Incentive Programs and Interaction Possibilities: VFIN Changes the Way We Perceive Crypto Trading
    Digital Transformation Summit Set to Illuminate Dubai's Innovation Landscape
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Fundstrat's Tom Lee Claims Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hasn't Topped Yet
    1.75 Trillion SHIB Mysteriously Grabbed on Robinhood, Ripple's 800 Million XRP Escrow Lockup Failed to Reboot Price, Peter Schiff Named New Bearish Target for BTC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cardano Founder Responds to Michael Saylor's ADA, XRP, ETH Criticism
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD