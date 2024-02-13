Advertisement
Tom Lee Names Key Reason Behind Bitcoin Price Rally

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Tom Lee attributes the recent Bitcoin price rally to the launch of ETFs
Tue, 13/02/2024 - 9:51
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents
Tom Lee, a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency world, has pinpointed the introduction of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as a pivotal factor propelling the price of Bitcoin upwards. 

This development, making Bitcoin accessible through traditional brokerage accounts, marks a significant milestone in the digital currency's journey towards mainstream acceptance.

Lee highlighted the importance of this advancement, stating, "I think it is a wonderful development because it is allowing people to really have exposure without having to necessarily store their private keys. And I think it was great to see that subtle reference at the Super Bowl," referring to an incident where Twitter founder Jack Dorsey was seen wearing a "Satoshi" shirt, drawing public attention to Bitcoin during one of the most-watched events of the year.

A "new era"  

The cryptocurrency market is witnessing a remarkable shift as Bitcoin surpasses the $50,000 threshold, with search interest showing a divergent pattern. 

This occurrence signals a potential new era for the cryptocurrency's market dynamics, where the asset's financial performance is not directly correlated with public interest measured by Google searches. 

Analysts, including Yassine Elmandjra of ARK Invest, see this as an indication of the market's maturation, suggesting a shift towards institutional investment and utility-driven adoption over retail speculation.

Tom Lee's astonishing price prediction 

Tom Lee, co-founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors, previously made headlines with his bullish Bitcoin price predictions during a CNBC interview. 

Lee predicted that Bitcoin could reach $150,000 within the next 12 months and astonishingly climb to $500,000 within five years. His optimism is based on the analysis of Bitcoin's finite supply and the anticipated surge in demand. 

Despite acknowledging the broader economic risks, including a low but significant chance of a recession, Lee's analysis points towards a bright future for Bitcoin, underpinned by a shift in economic indicators and Federal Reserve policies.

About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

