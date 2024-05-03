Cardano Founder Responds to Michael Saylor's ADA, XRP, ETH Criticism

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Founder of IOG, the company that stands behind the Cardano blockchain and its native cryptocurrency ADA Charles Hoskinson has responded to the recent statement about ADA, XRP, ETH and other altcoins made by Bitcoin maximalist Michael Saylor.

Saylor says ADA, XRP, ETH will never have spot ETFs

During his speech at the recent Bitcoin for Corporations 2024 event, the founder and chairman of MicroStrategy stated that he expects this summer Ethereum to be labelled a security, not a commodity by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Likewise, Saylor is certain, BNB, Solana, XRP, Cardano and all other altcoins will be deemed unregistered securities by the aforementioned regulatory agency spearheaded by Gary Gensler.

Besides, Saylor pointed out that he expects Wall Street firms to never take interest in these altcoins. Therefore, they will never have spot ETFs wrapped around them, the Bitcoiner pronounced from the stage. The event, where he gave the speech took place during the first two days of May.

This is the narrative of many Bitcoin maximalists – they often state that Bitcoin is the only cryptocurrency out there, while everything that followed BTC is nothing but centralized unregistered securities.

Among such tribalists is Jan3 CEO Samson Mow, he often shares this take during interviews and on podcasts.

Charles Hoskinson comments on Saylor's statements

Cardano creator quoted the tweet with Saylor’s speech. Hoskinson responded to that with dark irony, referring to those Bitcoiners who accuse him of constantly attacking Bitcoin and say that overall “altcoiners are so toxic.”

Bitcoiners: "Why is Charles attacking Bitcoin? Altcoiners are so Toxic."



Bitcoin Maxi's: "Literally everything but Bitcoin is illegal and a scam" https://t.co/Fd0fYyLWjn — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) May 3, 2024

Hoskinson explained that this is true since Bitcoin maximalists always claim that “literally everything but Bitcoin is illegal and a scam.”